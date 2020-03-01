01.03.2020 05:00:00

Fastest Citizenship to Obtain in the World Is From St Kitts and Nevis, London Agency Advises

LONDON, Feb. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federation of St Kitts and Nevis provides an expedited route for carefully vetted individuals from around the world to obtain second citizenship, in exchange for a minimum US$150,000 contribution to the Sustainable Growth Fund (SGF). Paul Singh, Director of London-headquartered CS Global Partners, recommend SGF as the fastest route to second citizenship.

Established in 1984, the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme now allows eligible investors and families to receive citizenship within two months through a special feature called the Accelerated Application Process (AAP). St Kitts and Nevis offers the oldest economic citizenship programme in the world, generally known as the 'Platinum Standard' of CBI.

"St Kitts and Nevis has a 36 years' experience of streamlining its processes," says Paul Singh, Director of CS Global Partners, the London-headquartered government marketing agency mandated by St Kitts and Nevis to promote its CBI Programme. "This puts them in the unique position to offer the fastest and most reliable application processing in the world. With the added AAP feature, which no other country offers, successful applicants can receive their citizenship – and accompanying passports, which is a separate process to CBI – within 60 days."

In 2018, Prime Minister Timothy Harris introduced the SGF in as the most straightforward route to St Kitts and Nevis citizenship. "Besides the AAP acceleration, we advise investors, especially larger families, for whom time is of the essence to apply for St Kitts and Nevis' citizenship through the Sustainable Growth Fund. The SGF remains your fastest route to citizenship. It is quicker than other options because it removes all intermediaries between the applicant and the government, except for the authorised agent, which are mandatory to apply through."

To become eligible, applicants must first pass all the due diligence checks, deemed among the most rigorous of all CBI programmes worldwide. In the latest CBI Index, released by Financial Times publication PWM, the country was awarded 10/10 marks for its CBI due diligence. To ensure the security standards for CBI are maintained high, St Kitts and Nevis will introduce biometric checks this year, which all applicants must pass. This enables St Kitts and Nevis to securely and thoroughly check all applicants within a shorter period of time and guarantee lifelong citizenship that can be passed down to generations to come.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1097216/CS_Global_Partners_Infographic.jpg

Contact: pr@csglobalpartners.com, www.csglobalpartners.com  

 

Der Abverkauf an den Börsen ging am Freitag sowohl am heimischen Markt als auch in Deutschland weiter. Der Crash an der Wall Street setzt sich fort. In Asien ging es am letzten Handelstag der Woche ebenfalls rasant bergab.

