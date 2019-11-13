Fast Growing Indoor Golf Company Hires a Technology and Business Veteran to Lead the Next Stage of Growth

CLARK, N.J., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GolfCave®, LLC, a fast-growing leader in the Off-Course/Indoor Golf industry, announced today that they have hired Frank McMahon, a technology and business executive with over 35 years of experience working with high growth technology companies. As President of GolfCave, Frank will lead the company's expansion plans to meet the increasing demand for off-course golf options by offering innovative technologies including the latest in golf simulators, virtual reality, and artificial intelligence.

"We are very excited to have Frank join our executive team to help lead us in our next stage of growth," said Dave Wechsler, Co-Founder of GolfCave. "For over three decades, Frank has helped leading technology companies grow into multibillion-dollar businesses. In addition, he founded and successfully grew a cloud-based consulting business into a nationally recognized firm. He has a unique skill set of building high growth companies, working with leading-edge technologies, combined with a deep knowledge of the golfing industry. He will help advance us in our mission to provide the best and most advanced off-course golf experience in the market."

"It is such an exciting time to join GolfCave as they are already leading the way in defining the indoor golfing experience and the evolution of golf. I am looking forward to working with the GolfCave executive team to help expand this business on a national level. Whether someone wants to play, practice, learn, or improve their game, GolfCave provides a fun, welcoming, and innovative environment that allows their members and guests to tailor their experience to their specific needs in the privacy of their own cave. What's unique about GolfCave is that they are first and foremost a technology company that provides the most extensive and enjoyable indoor golfing experience in the market."

Prior to joining GolfCave, Frank was the Co-Founder and CEO of CoreMatrix, a cloud computing consulting company. Before CoreMatrix, he was at several high tech companies such as Siebel Systems and Oracle. He was also recently the President of Metedeconk National Golf Club.

Frank holds a Master of Business Administration in Finance and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Computer Science from Seton Hall University.

For Media or Investor inquiries, please email press@golf-cave.com.

