Fast Forward Announces 7th Cohort Including COVID-19 Response Vertical, With $3M in Funding From Google, BlackRock, GM, Twilio.org, Okta, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Foundation

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast Forward, the organization equipping tech nonprofits with funding and support to scale impact, today announces a $3M funding round to support a COVID-19 vertical within its 7th Accelerator cohort. This infusion of capital empowers Fast Forward to support organizations building technology to address COVID-related challenges, and expand its initiatives aimed at ecosystem growth.

The round is led by Google.org, BlackRock, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Foundation, GM, Twilio.org, Okta for Good, Bloomberg, Microsoft, CTIA Wireless Foundation, Luminate, AWS, The Walter and Elise Haas Fund, The Nasiri Foundation, and NewRelic.org. Fast Forward's corporate partnerships yield more than financial support, connecting tech nonprofits with invaluable product opportunities as well as skilled tech mentors, which often leads to long-term advisory and board seats.

8 out of 9 tech nonprofits in the cohort are working on solutions that address problems related to COVID-19. Continuing its focus on funding entrepreneurs with lived experience, 100% of organizations in this cohort have a co-founder with lived experience with the problem, 56% are co-founded by people who identify as women, and 78% are co-founded by people who identify as people of color.

Since 2014, Fast Forward's 51 Accelerator alumni have positively impacted 63 Million lives and raised $157 Million in follow-on funding. Fast Forward's 7th Accelerator cohort includes:

AccesSOS – SMS for 911, enabling the disabled and non-English speaking callers to reach 911.

Ameelio – App that sends free letters and photos to keep incarcerated people connected with their loved ones.

Climate Neutral – Software tool that simplifies carbon footprint measurement and certifies carbon neutral companies.

Hopebound – Free teletherapy platform for low-income youth at higher risk for teen suicide and mental illness.

Immigrants Like Us – TurboTax for immigrants, diagnosing immigration eligibility and preparing immigration forms for free.

Movers and Shakers NYC – Augmented reality curriculum of women, people of color, and LGBTQIA+ leaders designed to diversify public narratives.

Reboot Rx – AI platform that surfaces insights into generic drugs that have potential to affordably treat cancer.

The American AI Forum – Game-based curricula introducing AI concepts in underserved schools.

TurnUp – Mobile app created by and for young activists to efficiently organize.

About Fast Forward

Fast Forward scales tech nonprofits. Every year Fast Forward brings a new cohort of startups building tech solutions for global issues like health care, human rights, and education through its Accelerator program. The Accelerator connects each organization to seed funding, 100+ mentors, and community to maximize their impact. In six years, Fast Forward has helped 50 tech nonprofits impact 63M+ lives and raise $157M+ in follow-on funding. Fast Forward also runs an annual global summit, Tech Nonprofit Playbook, Tech Nonprofit Directory, and Volunteer and Job Board. The organization was founded in 2014 by seasoned tech and nonprofit entrepreneurs Kevin Barenblat and Shannon Farley, and is based in San Francisco. For more information visit www.ffwd.org.

