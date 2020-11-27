SMI 10’476 -0.2%  SPI 13’010 -0.1%  Dow 29’872 -0.6%  DAX 13’315 0.2%  Euro 1.0824 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’523 0.3%  Gold 1’795 -0.9%  Bitcoin 15’445 -0.6%  Dollar 0.9076 0.1%  Öl 48.1 0.8% 

27.11.2020 14:09:00

Faros Linen's 'THE GOOD SHIRT' will double in price From Black Friday to Cyber Monday

BERLIN, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This Black Friday is unlike any of the previous ones. Retailers and brands are struggling - in large parts due to the pandemic.

Faros Linen Logo

With stocks of unsold items piling up and many retailers being cash-constraint, huge discounts can be expected.

Though the old model of fast fashion (buy cheap, buy twice) made the fashion industry one of the main contributors to climate change and the second biggest polluter of drinking water among others.

During Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Faros Linen's 'THE GOOD SHIRT' will double in price. The additional profits will go to support clean water projects around the world.

"While this will certainly harm our sales, we want to join the rising amount of conscious consumer brands that oppose competing on low prices and that promote consuming less but better products. After all, who buys cheap, buys twice." says Felix Israel, founder of Faros Linen ®.

But there is hope: A growing number of consumers are looking into what they are buying and demand more transparency on the brands' real sustainability factors. With a Direct-to-Consumer approach, online shopping allows new brands to get on the market and offer high quality and environmentally friendly products at reasonable prices that address the consumer demands.

Faros Linen ® is committed to traditional craftsmanship around the production of the Finest European linen. One of the oldest textile fibre of mankind has proven to be among the most sustainable options. Certified linen needs zero irrigation, produces zero waste and is GMO-free.

Felix Israel: "Each consumer has the power to drive the change. Demand transparency from your brands and think about buying less but better."

The Berlin-based founder published the reasons for his brand doubling their prices throughout Black Friday 2020 and Cyber Monday 2020:

https://faroslinen.com/blogs/celebrating-linen/a-case-against-black-friday-and-cyber-monday.

ABOUT FAROS LINEN ®:

The Faros Linen ® team has dedicated themselves to the mission of bringing fine linen back into consciousness as a luxurious and elegant material from a niche in men's clothing. Certified European linen combines elegance with real sustainability and comfort.

Faros Linen ® is based in Berlin, Germany, and was founded in 2019. Fine linen and craftsmanship are sourced within Europe, where the production of finest linen is aligned with natural resources.

Learn more at faroslinen.com

Company contact:
FAROS LINEN
B I Berlin Innovators UG (hb), Wallstr. 14, 10179 Berlin, Germany

Represented by:
Felix Israel
Email: felix@faroslinen.com  
Telephone: +493092153459

Press contact:
Melanie Marten, The Coup
Email: melanie@thecoup.de
Telephone: +49 1707308126

FAROS LINEN

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/faros-linens-the-good-shirt-will-double-in-price-from-black-friday-to-cyber-monday-301181174.html

SOURCE Faros Linen ®

