13.09.2019 20:24:00

Farmland, wind energy lease rights to be offered at auction

PRINCETON, Ill., Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A 337-acre farm with income-producing wind leases will be offered at auction October 2, with Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company marketing the property and conducting the event.

The auction will include wind rights from four turbines leased through 2043 with potential for renewal through 2053.

The assets will be offered in four tracts – land tracts of 135 acres, 122 acres and 80 acres, with a fourth tract consisting of the assignment of rents on the turbines. The property also benefits from an agreement to spread manure.

"These tracts offer a significant opportunity for investors, as well as operators. Bidders will be able to bid on a single tract, any combination of tracts or the entirety," said R.D. Schrader, president of the auction company.

All three land tracts are mostly tillable, according to Schrader representative Jason Minnaert. "This is good productive land, and if the land and wind rights are bought together, the buyer will have a steady income stream for many years to come," said Minnaert.

Schrader personnel will be available for inspections at The Cider Mill at A Hundred Acre Orchard near PrincetonTuesday, September 17 (1 to 3 p.m.). Online bidding will be available by prior arrangement. Those seeking additional information may visit www.schraderauction.com or call 800-451-2709.

The auction will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, at the Cider Mill at A Hundred Acres Orchard.

Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company, based in Columbia City, Indiana, is a leading auctioneer of farmland, real estate, equipment and other assets throughout the United States and is a five-time USA Today/National Auctioneers Association Auction of the Year winner.

For more information:
Carl Carter, 205-910-1952

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/farmland-wind-energy-lease-rights-to-be-offered-at-auction-300917944.html

SOURCE Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:07
Große Preisschwankungen bei Gold wegen der EZB
09:39
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 8.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf ING Groep NV
09:23
UBS KeyInvest Daily Markets: EUR/USD - Marke von 1,10 USD im Fokus
12.09.19
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
12.09.19
Vontobel: derimail - Jeden Monat 1% Coupon (bei 40% Barriere)
12.09.19
SMI - Auf zu neuen Höhen?
09.09.19
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
12.09.19
Schroders: Wie geht es weiter für Chinas A-Aktien?
06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
mehr
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte: Der Bitcoin steht vor einem 30-prozentigen Kurssturz
Implenia-Aktie im Plus: Bei Implenia bilden Veraison und Parmino eine Aktionärsgruppe
Wall Street verabschiedet sich fester aus dem Handel -- SMI schliesst etwas leichter -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Börsen in Asien gehen mehrheitlich fester aus dem Handel
Eigener Index: JPMorgan misst mit "Volfefe" wirtschaftliche Auswirkungen Trumps Twitter-Ausfälle
SMI geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX legt zu -- Börsen in Fernost zum Schluss mit Gewinnen
Roche-Aktie gewinnt: Roche erreicht Ziele mit subkutaner Perjeta/Herceptin-Kombi
dormakaba-Aktie unter Druck: dormakaba mit leichtem Umsatzrückgang und besserer Profitabilität
Wo geht es hin zum Jahresende? So schätzen Experten die weitere Entwicklung an den Börsen ein
Romande Energie erleidet Gewinneinbruch im ersten Halbjahr - Aktie verliert
Darum stabilisiert sich der Eurokurs - Franken zieht leicht an

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX legt zu -- Börsen in Fernost zum Schluss mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Freitag nach. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich fester. Die Wall Street setzt ihre freundliche Entwicklung mehrheitlich fort. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es vor dem Wochenende bergauf.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB