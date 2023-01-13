|
13.01.2023 23:57:00
Farmers Insurance® Responds to Major Storm System and Tornadoes in Alabama and Georgia
WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a major storm system that swept across the southern United States with multiple tornadoes in Alabama and Georgia, Farmers Insurance® has mobilized its Catastrophe Response Team to assist impacted customers with claims.
Customers in the area who have sustained damage as a result of the storm can file a claim by:
- Visiting Farmers.com, Foremost.com or BristolWest.com
- Calling their agent
- Calling the 24-hour claims center:
- Farmers® and Foremost® claim contact number: 1-800-435-7764
- Bristol West® customers can call 1-800-274-7865 for assistance
- Farmers GroupSelectSM Auto & Home customers can call 1-800-854-6011 to report a claim
- Spanish-language claims assistance is available to Farmers customers by calling: 877-RECLAMO (877-732-5266)
- Customers can also use their Farmers, Foremost, or Bristol West mobile app
- For persons with a hearing or speech disability, please dial 711 to reach the federal Telecommunications Relay Service (TRS)
For more information about Farmers Insurance and its catastrophe response efforts, visit https://www.farmers.com/catastrophe/.
About Farmers Insurance
"Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are tradenames for a group of insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes and small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services products. Farmers Insurance Exchange®, the largest of the three primary insurers that make up Farmers Insurance, is recognized as one of the largest U.S. companies on the 2022 Fortune 500 list.
For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.com, Twitter and Instagram, @WeAreFarmers, or Facebook.com/FarmersInsurance.
Contact:
External Communications
Farmers Insurance
818-965-0007
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/farmers-insurance-responds-to-major-storm-system-and-tornadoes-in-alabama-and-georgia-301721739.html
SOURCE Farmers Insurance
