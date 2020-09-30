|
30.09.2020 00:34:00
Farmers Insurance® Assisting Customers Impacted by Wildfires in Napa, Shasta and Sonoma Counties
WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Glass and Zogg Fires continue to grow in Northern California, the Farmers Insurance® Catastrophe Response Team is helping impacted customers with claims.
Customers can file a claim by:
- Visiting Farmers.com or Foremost.com.
- Calling their agent.
- Using the Farmers Mobile App through their smartphone or tablet.
- Texting REPORTCLAIM to 29141.
- Or by calling the 24-hour claims center:
- Farmers Claims Contact Center number: 1-800-435-7764.
- Foremost® and 21st Century® customers can also use the 1-800-435-7764 number for assistance.
- Bristol West® customers can call 1-800-274-7865 for assistance.
- Spanish-language claims assistance is available to Farmers customers by calling: 877-RECLAMO (877-732-5266).
To help reduce the spread of COVID-19, and to make the process easier for customers, Farmers Insurance is offering a number of technological solutions for processing claims. Customers who file a claim will be able to work directly with a trained claims professional to guide them through the claims process. Visit farmers.com/catastrophe for updates.
About Farmers Insurance
"Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are tradenames for a group of insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes and small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services products. Farmers Insurance is proud to serve more than 5 million households with over 15 million individual policies nationally, through the efforts of more than 45,000 exclusive and independent agents and approximately 19,000 employees. Farmers Insurance Exchange®, the largest of the three primary insurers that make up Farmers Insurance, is recognized as one of the largest U.S. companies on the 2020 Fortune 500 list.
For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.com, Twitter and Instagram, @WeAreFarmers, or Facebook.com/FarmersInsurance.
Contact:
External Communications
Farmers Insurance
818-965-0007
reporterhotline@farmersinsurance.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/farmers-insurance-assisting-customers-impacted-by-wildfires-in-napa-shasta-and-sonoma-counties-301140428.html
SOURCE Farmers Insurance
