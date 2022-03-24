Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
25.03.2022 00:18:00

Farmers Insurance® Assisting Customers Impacted by Severe Storms and Tornadoes in Multiple Southern States

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a multi-day storm system that caused high winds, heavy rainfall, and tornadoes in Texas and continued to move over portions of the Southern United States, Farmers Insurance is responding to help affected customers with claims.

Farmers Insurance Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Farmers Insurance)

Customers who have sustained damage as a result of the storms can file claims by:

  • Visiting Farmers.com or Foremost.com
  • Calling their agents
  • Using the Farmers® mobile app. through their smartphones or tablets
  • Texting REPORTCLAIM to 29141
  • Calling the 24-hour claim center:
    • Farmers claim contact number: 1-800-435-7764.
    • Foremost® customers can also use the 1-800-435-7764 number for assistance.
    • Bristol West customers can call 1-800-274-7865 for assistance.
    • Spanish-language claim assistance is available to Farmers customers by calling 1-877-RECLAMO (877-732-5266).
    • Farmers GroupSelectSM and Foremost SignatureSM (former MetLife Auto & Home®) customers can call 1-800-854-6011 to report claims or secure status on their existing claims.

For more information about Farmers Insurance and its catastrophe response efforts, visit https://www.farmers.com/catastrophe/.

About Farmers Insurance

"Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are tradenames for a group of insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes, and small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services products. For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.com or follow Farmers on Twitter @WeAreFarmers, on Instagram @ThisIsFarmers and Facebook.com/FarmersInsurance.

Contact:   

External Communications


Farmers Insurance


818-965-0007


reporterhotline@farmersinsurance.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/farmers-insurance-assisting-customers-impacted-by-severe-storms-and-tornadoes-in-multiple-southern-states-301510487.html

SOURCE Farmers Insurance

﻿

