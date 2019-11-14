+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
14.11.2019 22:15:00

Farmer Mac Declares Quarterly Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of the Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (Farmer Mac) has declared a fourth quarter dividend of $0.70 per share for each of Farmer Mac's three classes of common stock – Class A Voting Common Stock (NYSE: AGM.A), Class B Voting Common Stock (not listed on any exchange), and Class C Non-Voting Common Stock (NYSE: AGM).  The quarterly dividend will be payable on December 31, 2019 to holders of record of common stock as of December 16, 2019.   

Farmer Mac Logo (PRNewsFoto/Farmer Mac) (PRNewsfoto/Farmer Mac)

Farmer Mac's board of directors has also declared a dividend on each of Farmer Mac's three classes of preferred stock. The quarterly dividend of $0.3672 per share of 5.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (NYSE: AGM.PR.A), $0.375 per share of 6.000% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C (NYSE: AGM.PR.C), and $0.35625 per share of 5.700% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D (NYSE: AGM.PR.D), is for the period from but not including October 17, 2019 to and including January 17, 2020.  The preferred stock dividends will be payable on January 17, 2020 to holders of record of preferred stock as of January 2, 2020.   

About Farmer Mac
Farmer Mac is a vital part of the agricultural credit markets and was created to increase access to and reduce the cost of capital for the benefit of American agricultural and rural communities. As the nation's secondary market for agricultural credit, we provide financial solutions to a broad spectrum of the agricultural community, including agricultural lenders, agribusinesses, and other institutions that can benefit from access to flexible, low-cost financing and risk management tools. Farmer Mac's customers benefit from our low cost of funds, low overhead costs, and high operational efficiency. In fact, we are often able to provide the lowest cost of borrowing to agricultural and rural borrowers. For more than 30 years, Farmer Mac has been delivering the capital and commitment rural America deserves.  Additional information about Farmer Mac is available on Farmer Mac's website at www.farmermac.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/farmer-mac-declares-quarterly-dividends-on-common-and-preferred-stock-300958796.html

SOURCE Farmer Mac

