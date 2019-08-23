23.08.2019 05:30:00

Farm Journal to Host Live Webcast

LENEXA, Kan., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Join farmers, agribusiness and commodities leaders and national, state and local media for a live webcast as Pro Farmer unveils estimates for 2019 corn and soybean yields.

What: Announcement of Pro Farmer's National Production Estimates

When:  Friday, August 23, 2019, 2:30 pm EST/1:30 pm CST

Where:  Live Webcast at www.agweb.com

Pro Farmer editors and analysts will discuss the estimates and answer questions about the 2019 crop, as well as other factors that could impact this year's harvest. Questions can be submitted during the broadcast via email at pftour19@farmjournal.com.

Media Contact:  Susan Rhode, Marketing Director, Farm Journal, 913-213-7110 or srhode@farmjournal.com

About Farm Journal
Farm Journal is the nation's leading business information and media company serving the agricultural market. Started 142 years ago with the preeminent Farm Journal magazine, the company serves the row crop, livestock, produce and retail sectors through branded websites, eNewsletters and phone apps; business magazines; live events including conferences, seminars and tradeshows; nationally broadcasted television and radio programs; a mobile text marketing business; and an array of data-driven paid information products. Farm Journal also is the majority shareholder of the online equipment marketplace, Machinery Pete LLC. In 2010, Farm Journal established the non-profit, public charity Farm Journal Foundation dedicated to help sustain agriculture's ability to meet the vital needs of a growing population through education and empowerment.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/farm-journal-to-host-live-webcast-300906207.html

SOURCE Farm Journal

