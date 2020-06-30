Immer auf dem Laufenden bleiben - mit unserem täglichen Börsen-Newsletter! Jetzt abonnieren! -w-
30.06.2020 10:44:00

FarEye Partners With Blue Yonder to Enhance Logistics Execution, Collaboration, and Visibility

LONDON and SINGAPORE, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FarEye, the leading predictive logistics SaaS platform to help predict, plan, manage and optimize supply chains, has announced a partnership with Blue Yonder, a leading digital fulfilment platform provider.

FarEye Logo

The partnership will empower global enterprises to drive seamless interoperability between legacy infrastructure and modern supply chain and logistics tools. The joint capabilities of both organizations will bring predictive and real-time visibility to supply chains across manufacturing, retail distribution, logistics, and ecommerce.

The joint solution can be accessed through Blue Yonder's LuminateTM Platform. Powered by Microsoft Azure, the Luminate Platform combines rich internal and external data from across a customer's digital supply chain assets to allow for smarter, more actionable Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)-based business decisions.

FarEye's visibility platform, carrier library, and last-mile dynamic routing solution underpin Blue Yonder's Luminate Platform and transportation management capabilities to provide best-in-class solutions for end-to-end logistics challenges. Together, the solution will help companies win in this customer-centric era enabling exceptional delivery experiences and efficient movement of goods for both B2C and B2B segments.

"Globally, approximately 30% of the spend on logistics is to tackle inefficiencies, creating an opportunity to save USD 1000 billion. Together, FarEye and Blue Yonder aim to capture this market with their joint offering, which will eliminate the visibility 'black box' in delivery logistics and provide an exceptional customer experience in the last mile," says Kushal Nahata, CEO, FarEye.

About FarEye

FarEye is a logistics SaaS platform for execution and predictive visibility.  It enables enterprises to orchestrate, track, and optimize their logistics operations. With 12+ Gartner mentions, FarEye is empowering more than 150 enterprises across 20 plus countries to win in this customer-centric era with exceptional delivery experience and efficient movement of goods for both B2C and B2B segments.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1198239/FarEye_Logo.jpg

 

 

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Givaudan 3’486.00
0.90 %
The Swatch Grp 189.30
0.72 %
Lonza Grp 498.00
0.24 %
ABB 21.15
0.00 %
Zurich Insur Gr 332.20
0.00 %
LafargeHolcim 41.04
-0.58 %
UBS Group 10.76
-0.65 %
CS Group 9.66
-0.74 %
Swiss Life Hldg 344.90
-0.83 %
Novartis 82.38
-1.19 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

06:27
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Unterstützung bei 3’000 Punkten im Fokus / Julius Bär – Aktie erreicht unteren Trendkanalbereich
29.06.20
Vontobel: Kopenhagen: der stärkste Börsenplatz in der Krise
29.06.20
Der Fall Wirecard wird zum Krimi | BX Swiss TV
29.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
29.06.20
Capital Protection Zertifikat mit Twin-Win auf Index
26.06.20
SMI nimmt wieder Fahrt auf
18.06.20
Will Russia Cut Rates Again to Combat Recession?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

29.06.20
Schroders: Moving from recession to recovery: how can investors position themselves?
29.06.20
Schroders: Why active trumps passive in emerging markets
25.06.20
Schroders: How smart manufacturing could lead to an industrial renaissance
mehr
Der Fall Wirecard wird zum Krimi | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wirecard-Aktie mehr als verdoppelt: Wirecard will Geschäftstätigkeit fortführen - Ex-Vorstand Marsalek will sich angeblich nicht stellen
US-Wahl im November: Müssen Anleger mit einem Crash rechnen, wenn Trump die Wahl verliert?
Rückzug aus Goldhandel: Diese Folgen hat die Entscheidung der Banken für den Goldmarkt
Novartis zieht EU- Zulassungsantrag für Augenmittel zurück - Zulassung für verschiedene Medikamente in Japan erhalten - Aktie freundlich
Wall Street legte zu -- SMI beendet volatilen Handel freundlich -- DAX schliesst fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
ams-Aktien auf Erholungskurs - keine Ermittlungen der Behörden gegen Unternehmen
Nach Corona-Pause: So wollen Lufthansa & Co. jetzt Kunden anlocken
Facebook-Aktie dreht ins Plus: US-Unternehmen zweifeln an angekündigten Facebook-Massnahmen gegen Hassbotschaften
Boeing-Aktie steigt deutlich: Boeing beginnt mit Testflügen der 737 Max
SMI leicht im Minus -- DAX fällt an den Vortagesschluss -- Gewinne in Asien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI leicht im Minus -- DAX fällt an den Vortagesschluss -- Gewinne in Asien
Der heimische Markt tendiert am Dienstag etwas tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich stabil. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigen sich am Dienstag mit Gewinnen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB