Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Aktie 137662678 / US3073598852

12.01.2026 02:53:58

Faraday Future To Launch EAI Robotics At NADA Show, Outlines Ambitious 2026 Strategy

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric
0.00 EUR 0%
(RTTNews) - Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFAI), a California-based global intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, shared its latest weekly business update from Founder and Global Co-CEO YT Jia.

Speaking outside the CES exhibition halls in Las Vegas, Jia reflected on the company's recent Stockholders Day event held on January 7. At that gathering, Faraday Future unveiled its long-incubated Embodied AI (EAI) Robotics strategy and hosted private preview sessions for its first batch of robotics products. Jia announced that the company will hold the final launch of its first EAI robotics products on February 4 at the NADA Show in Las Vegas, marking the official start of sales.

The decision to formally announce EAI robotics now is driven by several external factors. First, high labor costs in the United States have created strong demand for embodied AI robotics. Second, the industry is at a critical inflection point, moving rapidly from research to large-scale deployment. Third, embodied intelligence is increasingly recognized as a national strategic capability, comparable to AI and semiconductors.

Faraday Future also highlighted four internal drivers behind this move. The initiative is a natural extension of the company's AI DNA and its long-standing "vehicle-as-robot" concept. It replicates and upgrades the Auto Industry Bridge model, integrating a global EAI supply chain to deliver robots with high price-performance ratios. The robotics business requires lighter investment, faster delivery, and can generate positive operating cash flow more quickly. Finally, EAI robotics and vehicles will act as twin engines, working hand-in-hand across R&D, manufacturing, sales, and service to create strong ecosystem synergies.

Looking ahead to 2026, Faraday Future outlined its strategic priorities. For EAI EVs, the FX Super One will expand its pre-order pipeline and extend market coverage to ten key states in the U.S. and the Middle East, while strengthening the influence of the FF 91 among global luxury user communities. In EAI robotics, the company aims to meet sales and delivery targets, become the first U.S. company to deliver humanoid robots with positive gross margins, and accelerate its entry into the ranks of leading embodied AI robotics providers.

On the capital front, Faraday Future will strive to achieve its 2026 market cap targets, attract strategic investors, and pursue acquisitions of high-value AI technologies to build a world-class EAI ecosystem. Financially, the company is focused on dual growth in revenue and contribution margin, reaching positive operating cash flow as early as possible, and moving decisively toward profitability. Finally, it will continue to strengthen its dual-public-company governance framework and build an AI-driven operating system to support long-term growth.

