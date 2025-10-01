Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’109 0.9%  SPI 16’749 0.7%  Dow 46’398 0.2%  DAX 23’881 0.6%  Euro 0.9349 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’530 0.4%  Gold 3’859 0.6%  Bitcoin 91’070 -0.1%  Dollar 0.7960 0.0%  Öl 67.1 -0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Geldanlage richtig planen: Wie das Risikoprofil den Weg weist
ETF-Factsheet im Detail - worauf Anleger achten sollten
September 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Warum jedes ETF-Portfolio ein solides Fundament braucht
3. Quartal 2025: So schnitten die DAX-Werte im vergangenen Quartal ab
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Aktie 137662678 / US3073598852

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

01.10.2025 03:13:46

Faraday Future Investigates Fire Involving FF 91 Beta Prototype At LA Headquarters

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric
0.00 EUR 0%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFAI), a California-based global intelligent electric mobility company, issued a statement regarding a recent fire incident at one of its satellite office buildings in Los Angeles.

The fire occurred on Sunday, September 28, in a building that is part of FF's U.S. headquarters. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and operations at the headquarters remain unaffected. The company believes the fire originated from an FF 91 show vehicle inside the building, which caused damage to some of the building's wall surfaces. Faraday Future is actively cooperating with relevant authorities to investigate the cause of the incident.

According to the company's preliminary analysis, the overall structure of the vehicle remains intact. Key components such as the subframe, tires, wheels, battery pack, and cabin floor were largely undamaged. Importantly, FF has found no evidence suggesting that the battery pack of the FF 91 was responsible for the fire or any explosion. The company currently suspects the fire may have been caused by either an electrical short circuit in the showroom wiring or a loose connection in the vehicle's 12V low-voltage system.

The vehicle involved was a Beta unit—an early engineering prototype used for testing and display purposes. As such, its interior materials do not meet the flammability standards required for production vehicles. FF emphasized that this prototype differs significantly from the FF 91 production models.

Faraday Future stated that it will continue its investigation and analysis of the fire and, based on the findings, implement any necessary improvements and corrective actions to enhance its safety systems and minimize future risks.

Nachrichten zu Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc Registered shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten