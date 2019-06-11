Fannie Mae Prices $805 Million Green Multifamily DUS REMIC (FNA 2019-M9) Under Its GeMS Program

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (FNMA/OTCQB) priced its second Green Multifamily DUS® REMIC in 2019 totaling $805 million under its Fannie Mae Guaranteed Multifamily Structures (Fannie Mae GeMS™) program on June 6, 2019.

"The M9 marks Fannie Mae's 10th GeMS deal backed by Green MBS collateral – bringing our total structured Green REMIC issuance to $8 billion," said Dan Dresser, Vice President, Multifamily Capital Markets, Trading & Credit Pricing. "We continue to offer socially responsible investors opportunities at different points on the yield curve. This is the first Green deal to include the more call-protected A3 tranche."

Fannie Mae's Multifamily Green Financing Business provides financing through several different Green product offerings, encouraging apartment building owners to make energy and water savings improvements to their properties. In addition, the Fannie Mae Green Financing Business provides financing to properties holding a third-party, Fannie Mae-approved, Green Building Certification. Fannie Mae introduced the Green MBS product to the market in 2012 and has issued over $56 billion in Green MBS since the program's inception. Read more about it here: https://www.fanniemae.com/multifamily/green-initiative

"Fannie Mae has been at the forefront of Green Bonds since 2012 with rigorous standards and industry-leading reporting," said Chrissa Pagitsas, Vice President, Enterprise Environmental, Social, Governance. "The M9 is our first Green GeMS deal since the publication of our inaugural Green Bond Impact Report, which highlights the projected environmental and social impact from our issuances, including the improvement of over 550,000 rental units through energy and water efficiency measures."

All classes of FNA 2019-M9 are guaranteed by Fannie Mae with respect to the full and timely payment of interest and principal. The structure details for the multi-tranche offering can be found in the table below:

Class Original Face Weighted

Average

Life Coupon (%) Coupon Type Spread Offered Price A1 $57,700,000 6.59 2.610 FIX S+49 101.00 A2 $547,594,779 9.53 2.937 FIX S+63 102.00 A3 $200,000,000 9.88 2.903 FIX S+59 102.00 X $605,294,779 8.79 0.694 WAC IO Not offered Not offered X3 $200,000,000 9.38 0.697 WAC IO Not offered Not offered Total $805,294,779











Group 1 Collateral

UPB: $805,294,779 Collateral: 55 Fannie Mae Green DUS MBS Geographic Distribution: TX (37.0%), CA (15.4%), GA (6.0%) Weighted Average

Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR): 1.37x Weighted Average

Loan-to-Value (LTV): 69.2%

For additional information, please refer to the Fannie Mae GeMS REMIC Term Sheet (FNA 2019-M9) available on the Fannie Mae GeMS Archive page http://www.fanniemae.com/portal/jsp/mbs/mbsmultifamily/gems_archive.html.

