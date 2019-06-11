11.06.2019 20:45:00

Fannie Mae Prices $805 Million Green Multifamily DUS REMIC (FNA 2019-M9) Under Its GeMS Program

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (FNMA/OTCQB) priced its second Green Multifamily DUS® REMIC in 2019 totaling $805 million under its Fannie Mae Guaranteed Multifamily Structures (Fannie Mae GeMS™) program on June 6, 2019.

"The M9 marks Fannie Mae's 10th GeMS deal backed by Green MBS collateral – bringing our total structured Green REMIC issuance to $8 billion," said Dan Dresser, Vice President, Multifamily Capital Markets, Trading & Credit Pricing. "We continue to offer socially responsible investors opportunities at different points on the yield curve. This is the first Green deal to include the more call-protected A3 tranche."

Fannie Mae's Multifamily Green Financing Business provides financing through several different Green product offerings, encouraging apartment building owners to make energy and water savings improvements to their properties. In addition, the Fannie Mae Green Financing Business provides financing to properties holding a third-party, Fannie Mae-approved, Green Building Certification. Fannie Mae introduced the Green MBS product to the market in 2012 and has issued over $56 billion in Green MBS since the program's inception. Read more about it here: https://www.fanniemae.com/multifamily/green-initiative

"Fannie Mae has been at the forefront of Green Bonds since 2012 with rigorous standards and industry-leading reporting," said Chrissa Pagitsas, Vice President, Enterprise Environmental, Social, Governance. "The M9 is our first Green GeMS deal since the publication of our inaugural Green Bond Impact Report, which highlights the projected environmental and social impact from our issuances, including the improvement of over 550,000 rental units through energy and water efficiency measures."

All classes of FNA 2019-M9 are guaranteed by Fannie Mae with respect to the full and timely payment of interest and principal. The structure details for the multi-tranche offering can be found in the table below:

Class

Original Face

Weighted
Average
Life

Coupon (%)

Coupon Type

Spread

Offered

Price

A1

$57,700,000

6.59

2.610

FIX

S+49

101.00

A2

$547,594,779

9.53

2.937

FIX

S+63

102.00

A3

$200,000,000

9.88

2.903

FIX

S+59

102.00

X

$605,294,779

8.79

0.694

WAC IO

Not offered

Not offered

X3

$200,000,000

9.38

0.697

WAC IO

Not offered

Not offered

Total

$805,294,779






 

Group 1 Collateral


UPB:                                            

$805,294,779

Collateral:                                      

55 Fannie Mae Green DUS MBS

Geographic Distribution:                

TX (37.0%), CA (15.4%), GA (6.0%)

Weighted Average


Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR):  

1.37x

Weighted Average


Loan-to-Value (LTV):                           

69.2%

 

For additional information, please refer to the Fannie Mae GeMS REMIC Term Sheet (FNA 2019-M9) available on the Fannie Mae GeMS Archive page http://www.fanniemae.com/portal/jsp/mbs/mbsmultifamily/gems_archive.html.

Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. In addition, not all securities will have the characteristics discussed in this release. Before investing in any Fannie Mae issued security, you should read the prospectus and prospectus supplement pursuant to which such security is offered. You should also read our most current Annual Report on Form 10-K and our reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") available on the Investor Relations page of our Web site at www.fanniemae.com and on the SEC's Web site at www.sec.gov.

Fannie Mae helps make the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and affordable rental housing possible for millions of Americans. We partner with lenders to create housing opportunities for families across the country. We are driving positive changes in housing finance to make the home buying process easier, while reducing costs and risk. To learn more, visit fanniemae.com and follow us on twitter.com/fanniemae.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fannie-mae-prices-805-million-green-multifamily-dus-remic-fna-2019-m9-under-its-gems-program-300865697.html

SOURCE Fannie Mae

