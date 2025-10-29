|
29.10.2025 13:44:27
Fannie Mae Profit Declines In Q3
(RTTNews) - Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA), Wednesday reported third-quarter financial results, posting a net income of $3.86 billion compared to $4.04 billion in the previous year.
On per share basis, earnings stood at $0, which was in line with previous year's figures.
Analysts, on average, estimated earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter.
Net revenues amounted to $7.3 billion compared to last year's $7.34 billion.
Net interest income declined to $7.184 billion from $7.275 billion in the prior year quarter.
Monday, FNMA closed at $11.50, down 0.35 percent on the OTC Markets.
Etienne Jornod (OM Pharma): Führung, Erfolg & Pharma-Strategie- zu Gast im BX Morningcall
Im BX Morning Call spricht die Schweizer Unternehmer-Ikone Etienne Jornod (OM Pharma) mit François Bloch und Olivia Hähnel (BX Swiss) über Führung, Wachstum, Kooperationen, seine Zeit bei der NZZ und darüber, warum Zuhören der wichtigste Leadership-Skill ist.
Die perfekte Folge für alle, die sich für Pharmastrategien, Galenica/Vifor und Unternehmertum interessieren.
🎯 Themen im Interview mit Etienne Jornod (OM Pharma)
– Antrieb und Führungsphilosophie eines Unternehmers
– Erfolgsweg von Galenica – Lehren aus Jahrzehnten Führung
– Frauenquote, Teamkultur und Leadership bei OM Pharma
– Internationale Expansion: China, USA und neue Märkte
– Forschung, Druck und Verantwortung in der Pharmaindustrie
– Inspiration, Balance und persönliche Haltung zum Erfolg
– Zukunftsvisionen: Schweiz, Unternehmertum und Investments
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
