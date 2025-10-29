Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
29.10.2025 13:44:27

Fannie Mae Profit Declines In Q3

(RTTNews) - Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA), Wednesday reported third-quarter financial results, posting a net income of $3.86 billion compared to $4.04 billion in the previous year.

On per share basis, earnings stood at $0, which was in line with previous year's figures.

Analysts, on average, estimated earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter.

Net revenues amounted to $7.3 billion compared to last year's $7.34 billion.

Net interest income declined to $7.184 billion from $7.275 billion in the prior year quarter.

Monday, FNMA closed at $11.50, down 0.35 percent on the OTC Markets.

