23.08.2019 14:48:00

Fang to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 30, 2019

BEIJING, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE: SFUN) ("Fang"), a leading real estate Internet portal in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 before the U.S. market opens on Friday, August 30, 2019.

Fang's management team will host a conference call on the same day at 8:00 AM U.S. ET (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time). The dial-in details for the live conference call are:

International Toll:

+65 67135090

Toll-Free/Local Toll:


United States

+1 866-519-4004 / +1 845-675-0437

Hong Kong

+852 800-906-601 / +852 3018-6771

Mainland China

+86 800-819-0121 / +86 400-620-8038

Passcode:

SFUN

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call from 11:00 AM ET on August 30, 2019 through 9:59 AM ETSeptember 07, 2019. The dial-in details for the telephone replay are:

International Toll:

+61 2-8199-0299

Toll-Free/Local Toll:


United States

+1 855-452-5696 / +1 646-254-3697

Hong Kong

+852 800-963-117 / +852 3051-2780

Mainland China

+86 400-602-2065 / +86 800-870-0205

Conference ID:

3968246

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on Fang's website at http://ir.fang.com.

About Fang

Fang operates a leading real estate Internet portal in China in terms of the number of page views and visitors to its websites. Through its websites, Fang provides primarily marketing, listing, financial and value-added services for China's fast-growing real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors. Its user-friendly websites support active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and other value-added services for, the real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors in China. Fang currently maintains approximately 65 offices to focus on local market needs and its website and database contains real estate related content covering 658 cities in China. For more information about Fang, please visit http://ir.fang.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fang-to-report-second-quarter-2019-financial-results-on-august-30-2019-300906337.html

SOURCE Fang Holdings Limited

Nachrichten

