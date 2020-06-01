01.06.2020 09:26:00

Fang to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on June 4, 2020

BEIJING, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE: SFUN) ("Fang"), a leading real estate Internet portal in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

Fang's management team will host a conference call on the same day at 8:00 AM U.S. ET (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time). The dial-in details for the live conference call are:

International Toll:

+65 67135600

Toll-Free/Local Toll:


United States

+1 877-440-9253 / +1 631-460-7472

Hong Kong

+852 800-906-603 / +852 3018-6773

Mainland China

+86 800-870-0075 / +86 400-120-0948

Direct Event Passcode

1383200#

Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode (1383200#) and unique registrant ID. Get prompted 10 min prior to the start of the conference. Enter the Direct Event Passcode above (1383200#), and your unique Registrant ID, followed by the pound or hash (#) sign to get into the call.

Direct Event online registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/6379533

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call from 11:00 AM ET on June 4, 2020 through 9:59 AM ETJune 12, 2020. The dial-in details for the telephone replay are:

International Toll:

+61 2-8199-0299

Toll-Free/Local Toll:


United States

+1 855-452-5696 / +1 646-254-3697

Hong Kong

+852 800-963-117 / +852 3051-2780

Mainland China

+86 400-602-2065 / +86 800-870-0206

Conference ID:

6379533

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on Fang's website at http://ir.fang.com. 

About Fang

Fang operates a leading real estate Internet portal in China in terms of the number of page views and visitors to its websites. Through its websites, Fang provides primarily marketing, listing, leads generation and financial services for China's fast-growing real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors. Its user-friendly websites support active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and other value-added services for, the real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors in China. Fang currently maintains approximately 74 offices to focus on local market needs and its website and database contains real estate related content covering 665 cities in China. For more information about Fang, please visit http://ir.fang.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fang-to-report-first-quarter-2020-financial-results-on-june-4-2020-301068357.html

SOURCE Fang Holdings Limited

