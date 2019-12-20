20.12.2019 09:08:00

Fang Announces Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting

BEIJING, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE: SFUN) (the "Company," "Fang," "we" or "our"), a leading real estate Internet portal in China, today announced that it held its 2019 annual general meeting of shareholders on December 20, 2019. At the meeting, the shareholders resolved by ordinary resolution to (1) re-elect Mr. Howard Huyue Zhang as an independent director of the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") and a member and the chair of the audit committee of the Board, and (ii) to re-elect Ms. Hong Qin as an independent director of the Board, a member of the audit committee, a member of the compensation committee, and a member and the chair of the nominating and corporate governance committee of the Board.

About Fang

Fang operates a leading real estate Internet portal in China in terms of the number of page views and visitors to its websites. Through its websites, Fang provides primarily marketing, listing, leads generation and financial services for China's fast-growing real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors. Its user-friendly websites support active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and value-added services for, the real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors in China. Fang currently maintains approximately 65 offices to focus on local market needs and its website and database contains real estate related content covering 658 cities in China. For more information about Fang, please visit http://ir.fang.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fang-announces-results-of-2019-annual-general-meeting-300978193.html

SOURCE Fang Holdings Limited

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

08:50
Marktüberblick: US-Indizes markieren Rekordhochs
07:17
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Korrektur im Aufwärtstrend / Adecco – Abwärtskorrektur durch?
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
18.12.19
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV
18.12.19
SMI bleibt auf Kurs
16.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Swatch-Tochter ETA mit Verkaufsverbot belegt - Aktie von schwachen Exportzahlen belastet
Clariant-Aktie legt zu: Clariant verkauft Division in Milliarden-Deal
Jeff Bezos glaubt an Amazons Untergang - So will er das Unvermeidliche aufhalten
Deutsche Bank: So könnte es für Bitcoin & Co. in den nächsten zehn Jahren weitergehen
BIS fordert eine strengere Handhabung von Bitcoin und Co.
Wall Street geht höher in den Feierabend -- SMI beendet den Handel etwas fester -- DAX letztlich kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit Abschlägen
Tesla-Aktie knackt 400-Dollar-Marke und rauscht an Daimler und BMW vorbei
Novartis will teuerstes Medikament der Welt bis zu 100 Mal kostenlos abgeben
Übernahmekampf um JUST EAT verschärft sich - JUST EAT- und Takeaway.com-Aktie mit Verlusten
Wirecard erfährt Unterstützung von Analysten und Grossinvestoren

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI startet fester -- DAX kaum verändert -- Aktienmärkte in Fernost mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt sind die Anleger unentschlossen. Asiens Börsen notieren vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;