Bitcoin steigt nach dem Halving wieder über 9‘000 Franken. Jetzt Bitcoin handeln! -w-
30.05.2020 17:39:00

Fang Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal 2019

BEIJING, May 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE: SFUN) ("Fang" or the "Company"), a leading real estate Internet portal in China, today announced that it had filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the "annual report") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 27, 2020.

The annual report, which contains the Company's audited consolidated financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov as well as through the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.fang.com. Hard copies of the annual report are available, free of charge, to shareholders upon request.

About Fang

Fang operates a leading real estate Internet portal in China in terms of the number of page views and visitors to its websites. Through its websites, Fang provides primarily marketing, listing, leads generation and financial services for China's fast-growing real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors. Its user-friendly websites support active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and other value-added services for, the real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors in China. Fang currently maintains approximately 74 offices to focus on local market needs and its website and database contains real estate related content covering 665 cities in China. For more information about Fang, please visit http://ir.fang.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fang-announces-filing-of-annual-report-on-form-20-f-for-fiscal-2019-301068168.html

SOURCE Fang Holdings Limited

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 499.80
1.42 %
Alcon 61.88
1.38 %
Nestle 103.86
0.99 %
Givaudan 3’447.00
0.50 %
SGS 2’255.00
0.31 %
ABB 18.89
-2.05 %
Adecco Group 45.62
-2.25 %
Roche Hldg G 332.70
-2.51 %
Swiss Re 65.12
-3.10 %
CS Group 8.77
-3.96 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

29.05.20
Europe"s Calm FX, Bond Markets Masking Anxiety?
29.05.20
Vontobel: derimail - Comeback der Krisenverlierer?
29.05.20
Defensive Werte plötzlich wieder gefragt
29.05.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Trendwechsel? / Geberit – Ausbruch nach oben?
28.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc
28.05.20
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?
25.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

29.05.20
Schroders: Covid-19 poses temporary setback to the energy transition
27.05.20
Schroders: Why pension funds should consider impact investing
22.05.20
Schroders: Eight lessons from previous crises that apply today
mehr
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Abschlägen ins lange Wochenende
Parallelen zu 2009? - Morgan Stanley hält neuen Mega-Bullenmarkt für möglich
CS-Aktie tiefrot: Credit Suisse wehrt sich vor Bundesgericht gegen Finma-Prüfer
US-Gericht lässt Klage gegen UBS, CS und anderen wegen Devisenskandal zu
Gute Aussichten für Bitcoin und Co.: Experte sieht "Kryptofrühling"
Roche und Gilead starten Studie zur Behandlung von Covid-19-Lungenentzündungen - Roche-Aktie freundlich
Mega-Vergütungsplan: 775 Millionen Dollar für Tesla-Chef Elon Musk
Kurssprung bei Aurora Cannabis-Aktie stimmt Analysten skeptisch
Ausgeprägte Rezession: KOF-Konjunkturbarometer erreicht im Mai historischen Tiefstand
EU-Kommission verteidigt Auflagen für staatliche Lufthansa-Hilfen - Aktie im Sinkflug

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Abschlägen ins lange Wochenende
Der heimische Leitindex sowie der deutsche Markt verzeichneten vor dem Wochenende Verluste.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB