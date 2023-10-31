Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'382 0.6%  SPI 13'576 0.5%  Dow 32'929 1.6%  DAX 14'717 0.2%  Euro 0.9577 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'028 0.4%  Gold 1'995 -0.4%  Bitcoin 31'111 -0.2%  Dollar 0.9021 0.0%  Öl 87.9 -2.8% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Sandoz124359842Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Lonza1384101Tesla11448018ABB1222171Holcim1221405Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Logitech2575132
Top News
Nachhaltigkeit als Statussymbol: Leonardo DiCaprio investiert in Schweizer Luxus-Uhrenmarke
Ausblick: Pfizer mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Deshalb lehnte Cathie Wood die Arm-Aktie ab - und hatte recht damit
Ausblick: BASF gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
Ausblick: OMV stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

31.10.2023 01:05:00

Fanbase Social Media Crosses $4.5 Million Dollars in Latest Crowdfunding Raise

ALTANTA , Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fanbase, the ad-free social media platform that allows users to monetize their content and connect with their audience through various media features, announces that its current equity crowdfunding round has successfully crossed $4.50 million. This brings the total amount raised by Fanbase to $10 million.

Seven Days Left To Invest in Fanbase on Startengine.

This will be the third seed round for the general public to invest in Fanbase. Fanbase utilizes Startengine for Equity Crowdfunding to reinforce Fanbase's unwavering commitment to promoting equality and inclusivity in the realm of social media, especially for historically marginalized communities.

This will be the last seed round for retail investors prior to a series A funding round.

Founded by Isaac Hayes III, son of the famed Iconic Soul Icon, Isaac Hayes. Isaac's mission is to enable users to freely reach the entire social audience & democratize social media for all. That's why the company's brand promise is proudly "Be You. Without Limits." 

"Equity crowdfunding is our way of inviting the Fanbase community to own a piece of the platform they believe in. We're not just building a product; we're growing a community- driven ecosystem where every voice, every creator, and every supporter shares in our collective success." - Isaac Hayes III

This vision underpins Fanbase's objective of empowering users and providing them with a platform where their voices can truly be heard.

Fanbase has an innovative approach to social media monetization for users. Users can engage with a range of media features, including photo/video, audio chat, live streaming, stories, short-form, and long-form video. Fanbase offers the option for users to subscribe to each other through in-app purchases, fostering creativity and enabling all users to monetize their work directly via their Fanbase profiles. Fanbase distinguishes itself through its affordability and inclusivity. The app is free to download and use, allowing anyone to create a profile, build a following, and connect with others. 

Fanbase further extends their brand promise by taking advantage of the Obama administration's passed legislation, "The JOBS Act" .This allows main street small businesses and high-growth enterprises to raise capital from retail citizen investors more efficiently. Allowing small and young firms across the country to grow and hire faster, as well as giving everyday citizens the opportunity to invest in small startups.

Equity crowdfunding provides a unique opportunity for businesses to turn their customers into owners and create a more loyal user base ready to promote the business.

Waking up every day dedicated to improving the Fanbase user experience the funds raised in this successful equity crowdfunding round will be directed towards Fanbase's expansion and development initiatives. These funds will enhance user experience, enhance creator tools, improve platform features, and expand marketing efforts to reach a wider audience.

Fanbase Social Media extends an open invitation to all to join them in their mission to reshape the social media landscape, champion diversity, and ensure that every voice is heard.

  • To learn more about Fanbase Social Media, please visit their website athttps://www.fanbase.app/. 
  • To Download the Fanbase application click here [insert dynamic link] 
  • To learn more about Fanbase StartEngine crowdfunding campaign click here 

About Fanbase:

Fanbase, founded by Isaac Hayes III, is a new frontier of social media, placing monetization capability at the forefront to the benefit of all users. Rooted in community with the belief that "Everyone is a Fan of Something, And Everyone Has a Fanbase", the social network is the first native app with full content monetization via photo, audio chat, lives, stories and both short and long-form video content. Users join, follow and like for free. Digital currency called "Love" as well as monthly subscriptions to exclusive content enables fans to reward their favorite creators. Fanbase is available on IOS and Android in 190+ countries worldwide. For more information, visit fanbase.app.

MEDIA CONTACT: 

Noah Washington

noah.washington@fanbase.app

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fanbase-social-media-crosses-4-5-million-dollars-in-latest-crowdfunding-raise-301972072.html

SOURCE Fanbase Social Media Inc.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Albert Warnecke – Sollte jeder in Krypto investieren?
Sollte jeder in Krypto investieren? Wie steht Albert Warnecke zur „neuen“ Assetklasse und wie kombiniert er diese mit herkömmlichen Investments wie beispielweise ETFs.
Diese Fragen beantwortet der Finanzinfluencer Albert Warnecke, alias Finanzwesir im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Albert Warnecke- Sollte jeder in Krypto investieren? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

30.10.23 UBS KeyInvest: Showreife Wachstumszahlen
30.10.23 BNP Paribas - Die Schweiz auf dem Zinsgipfel
27.10.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf HelloFresh
27.10.23 Bitcoin fällt auf 34.000 Dollar - Anleger im Bitcoin-ETF-Faktencheck
27.10.23 Hunger auf mehr
26.10.23 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Comet Holding AG
26.10.23 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Bank haussiert nach Zahlen
26.10.23 Albert Warnecke- Sollte jeder in Krypto investieren? | BX Swiss TV
23.10.23 26.Oktober 2023 bei Splint Invest: McLaren MP4/12c - historische Rendite p.a. der letzten 3 Jahre: 9%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 10'850.00 18.42
Short 11'050.00 13.62
Short 11'440.28 8.92 61SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'382.19 30.10.2023 17:30:35
Long 9'983.81 19.98 5SSM1U
Long 9'744.02 13.76 T2SSMU
Long 9'331.55 8.96 5SSM6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warum der Euro über die 1,06-Dollar-Marke steigt - Auch zum Franken gewinnt der Euro
Massenproduktion gestartet: Tesla drückt bei 4680-Batterien aufs Gas
SNB-Aktie freundlich: Schweizerische Nationalbank will Verzinsung von Sichtguthaben anpassen
Novartis-Aktie in Grün: Novartis geht gerichtlich gegen Takeda vor - Forschungserfolg bei Nierenleiden
Clariant-Aktie mit deutlichen Gewinnen: Clariant bleibt trotz schwachem Quartal bei Ausblick für 2023 - Übernahme von Lucas Meyer Cosmetics
UBS-Aktie knapp im Plus: UBS trennt sich von Mehrheitsbeteiligung an UBS Hana Asset Management
Freundlicher Start in eine ereignisreiche Woche: SMI und DAX schliessen höher -- Dow Jones steigt letztlich deutlich an -- Börsen in Fernost gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel
Aktienauswahl von Ken Fisher: Wo der Milliardeninvestor sein Geld investiert
ams-Aktie dreht ins Minus: ams OSRAM sichert sich Millionenbetrag über vermögensbasierte Finanzierungen
Deshalb lehnte Cathie Wood die Arm-Aktie ab - und hatte recht damit

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit