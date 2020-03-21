Family-Owned Little Caesars® Meets Customer Needs During Crisis

Longstanding trusted carry-out and delivery chain well-equipped to serve customers who crave safety, a contactless experience, and inexpensive meals

- Pizza chain now delivers and offers free delivery for a limited time

- Has contactless pickup and delivery

- Only chain with the Pizza Portal, where customers scan their phones and pick up their pizza from a heated compartment, no contact required

- Products baked in 500-degree oven and not touched while packaged

- Hiring more employees to meet increased demand

DETROIT, March 21, 2020 /CNW/ -- Little Caesars, the family-owned pizza chain known for low priced products like the $5 HOT-N-READY and cheesy, buttery Crazy Bread, has been serving wholesome meals since 1959. The chain also recently debuted nationwide delivery and is offering free delivery for a limited time, with the lowest menu prices in the industry amongst national chains. Little Caesars is ready to serve customers like it always has, with just a few enhancements.

"While we've always been the place people go for an affordable meal in a pinch, the public is relying on us now more than ever," says President and CEO, Dave Scrivano. "We can provide them with something very few other businesses can – a safer way to get inexpensive meals for their families, just when they need them the most. We've been doing this for decades."

Little Caesars now offers contactless options for both carry out and delivery, and is the only pizza chain where hot, fresh orders wait for customers in heated Pizza Portal compartments for self-pickup using a QR code that is sent to their smartphones. If customers select the delivery option in the Little Caesars mobile app or online, they will have a contactless experience – orders are left on a front doorstep, or wherever the customer specifies.

Little Caesars pizzas are baked in 500-degree ovens and only handled with sanitized tools after baking. The chain has also reinforced cleanliness and sanitization procedures, increasing the frequency of cleaning frequently touched surfaces including door handles, glass, countertops, Pizza Portal surfaces, phones, and cash registers.

"What many people don't realize is that the vast majority of Little Caesars stores are locally owned as small businesses. We have thousands of independent franchisees around the world who are working hard to serve the public," says Rick Muse, Senior Vice President of Field Operations, "We are glad that our service is one that the community deeply appreciates during these times, and we are happy to continue offering employment to those who wish to work. In fact, we are hiring more workers to keep up with the demand, particularly for delivery."

As a family-owned business, Little Caesars cares for its employees. It is ensuring safety policies are in place for them and offering flexible work arrangements for those who would like to work. Little Caesars and its franchisees employ over 100,000 people worldwide. Its policies promote the highest level of care for the safety of its crew members, customers, and communities.

ABOUT LITTLE CAESARS®

About Little Caesars® Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, Little Caesars is the third largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and 26 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars has been named "Best Value in America" for the past twelve years (based on nationwide survey of national quick service restaurant customers conducted by Sandelman & Associates - 2007-2019 entitled "Highest Rated Chain – Value for the Money"). Little Caesars products are made with quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes.

An exceptionally high growth company with 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join our team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

