Family-friendly Earth Day Tips from The Children's Museum of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When life gives you lemons, make cleaning supplies? That is just one small thing you can do to make an eco-friendly difference while celebrating the 50th anniversary of Earth Day on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

Earth Day was created five decades ago to remind families that keeping a green state of mind can help preserve our planet and make it a safer place in which to live. That concept can be applied to everything from climate change to deforestation to air pollution to landfill overflow. Nature enthusiasts want people to think of natural solutions such as using lemons to clean (go to website for full instructions). A fun way to teach kids about pollination includes a recipe of gummy bears and cheese puffs - how fun is that?

It may be difficult for people to feel hopeful for the planet right now during the coronavirus pandemic; but, there are a lot of things families can easily do at home while also teaching valuable lessons to their children. Start by celebrating Earth Day online in the safety of your own home by accessing a bundle of fun information on The Children's Museum of Indianapolis' website. The bundle of eco-friendly activities includes recycling ideas that explain how to make a planter out of newspaper and how to build a bird feeder with home supplies from around the house. Science educators provide a D-I-Y experiment and there are some tips that may help during quarantine due to COVID-19.

Earth Day Activity Bundle Supported by Indiana Soybean Glass Barn includes the following:



Learn about pollination and its importance using cheese puffs. Watch the video.

Family game night! Create your own Ecosystem Jenga game and discover how every part of our ecosystem is connected. Play the game.

Take Action! 10 Eco-friendly actions you can take from home. Learn more.

How to build a bird feeder with at-home supplies. Watch the video.

How to make art with local wildflowers. Watch the video.

Download our Backyard Exploration Guidebook. [Coming Soon!]

Celebrating Earth Day serves as a reminder to everyone that our planet is fragile and there are things everyone can do to protect it. Families are encouraged to share Earth Day activities by using the hashtag #TCMatHome on social media. The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is proud to partner with Riley Children's at Indiana University Health, Old National Bank, and Ice Miller LLP.

