28.06.2020 15:00:00

Falls Fintech Accepting Applications for Cohort 2 through July 3

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., June 28, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Falls Fintech, the fintech accelerator founded by Central Payments in 2019, is accepting applications for Cohort 2 through Friday, July 3, 2020. The program will operate virtually from August 10 to October 30, 2020. Interested early-stage fintechs can apply at http://www.fallsfintech.com.

Eligibility: The popular accelerator is seeking fintech companies that are at or near minimum viable product require the involvement of a bank for payment network membership, FDIC insurance, card issuance and/or funds movement, and will utilize Central Payments OpenCPSM API platform. New: Beginning with Cohort 2, Falls Fintech has designated one of the five slots to a company that is focused on improving the financial lives of minority consumers and/or has deeply embedded financial literacy into their solution. Nikkee Rhody, Co-founder and Managing Director of Falls Fintech, described the news: "As a Community Development Financial Institution, we have a proud history of improving financial experiences of those who have historically not enjoyed access to quality financial products. In these challenging times, we felt it important to commit one available slot to advancing this important effort."

About the Program: Falls Fintech is a custom, 12-week program designed to accelerate market readiness for early-stage financial technology startups. Cohort 2 will be conducted virtually from August 10 through October 30. The high-intensity curriculum is delivered by a distinguished group of payments, technology, and banking professionals. In addition to a financial investment of $15,000, at the conclusion of Falls Fintech, successful companies will have completed all the necessary steps to come to market with a bank partnership and access to the payments ecosystem through Central Payments and its OpenCP platform. Central Payments President and Co-founder of Falls Fintech Trent Sorbe adds: "Securing a bank relationship and connectivity to the various other stakeholders necessary to offer a payments product is time consuming and expensive for a startup – both of which put pressure on cash flow during this last mile to launch. Falls Fintech is structured to accelerate the last mile. Feedback from Cohort 1 reinforced our belief that concluding Falls Fintech with a bank deal in hand, technical integration complete, and Central Payments signed on as a strategic partner and investor was as valuable as the financial commitment."

Contact: Nikkee Rhody/SVP and Managing Director/nrhody@central-payments.com

About CBKC: Central Bank of Kansas City (CBKC), located in the heart of Kansas City, MO, has been family-owned since opening in 1951. We are one of a small number of financial institutions in the country certified by the U.S. Treasury as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and have enjoyed this designation since 1998. As a CDFI, CBKC is focused on serving people of modest means who historically have not enjoyed the benefits of affordable and accessible financial products.

About Central Payments: This statement—"to treat each customer's balance as though it's all they have"—guides our approach to client relationships. Fairness, transparency, and compliance serve as the cornerstones of our existence. Our commitment to client success and our insistence on redefining the role of bank issuer are what sets Central Payments apart from the rest of the market. http://www.central-payments.com

About Falls Fintech: Falls Fintech is a custom, 12-week program designed to accelerate market readiness for early-stage financial technology startups. Delivering a high-intensity curriculum with an elite network of financial, payment and technology professionals across the globe, Falls Fintech promotes breakthrough of the last-mile problems facing fintech today. http://www.fallsfintech.com

 

SOURCE Central Payments

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 55.42
2.52 %
Adecco Group 44.52
1.53 %
Geberit 466.90
0.86 %
LafargeHolcim 40.65
0.67 %
UBS Group 10.75
0.51 %
Swisscom 491.40
-1.09 %
Roche Hldg G 333.50
-1.16 %
Swiss Re 71.84
-1.18 %
Swiss Life Hldg 345.60
-1.20 %
Novartis 83.17
-1.69 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

26.06.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
26.06.20
SMI nimmt wieder Fahrt auf
26.06.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – 200er-EMA im Fokus / EUR/USD – Weiterer Hochlauf erwartet
25.06.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf salesforce.com Inc, Chevron Corp, Visa Inc
23.06.20
Schweizer Markt solide – Drama bei Wirecard | BX Swiss TV
22.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
18.06.20
Wo die Fed die Volatilität dämpfen kann, und wo nicht
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.06.20
Schroders: How smart manufacturing could lead to an industrial renaissance
24.06.20
Schroders: Should investors be wary about the fast recovery in the credit market?
19.06.20
Schroders: Why we think the recovery will be U-shaped
mehr
Schweizer Markt solide – Drama bei Wirecard | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Analystin sieht weiteren Wertgaranten bei Amazon und setzt Mega-Kursziel
Können Bitcoins schon bald bei PayPal erworben werden?
Analyst findet nach Rally warnende Worte für Nintendo-Aktie
MCH weckt offenbar Interesse der Familie Murdoch
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 26: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Das sind die beliebtesten Kryptos in Japan - Ripple vor Ethereum
KW 26: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Warnung eines Analysten: Was für Tesla-Anleger jetzt wichtig ist
Rückzug aus Goldhandel zurück: Diese Folgen hat die Entscheidung der Banken für den Goldmarkt
JPMorgan rechnet mit Öl-Superzyklus: Ölpreis könnte auf 190 US-Dollar klettern

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Freitagshandel tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verzeichnete am Freitag Verluste. Der deutsche DAX zeigte sich ebenfalls im roten Bereich. Die US-amerikanischen Märkte schlossen mit kräftigen Verlusten. In Asien zeigten sich die Börsen vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB