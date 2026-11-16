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16.11.2026 04:15:11

Falling Insurance Pricing in Asia Mask Growing Claims Complexity and Selective Underwriting, Aon Report

Aon
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EQS Newswire / 16/11/2026 / 04:15 CET/CEST

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 November 2026 – Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today released findings for Asia from its Q3 2026 Global Insurance Market Insights Report, showing that the region's commercial insurance market continued to favour well-managed risks as strong insurer appetite and reinsurance support increased competition and created opportunities for organisations to strengthen their insurance programs.

Across Asia, overall pricing declined by 1% to 10% in the third quarter, supported by ample capacity, flexible underwriting and stable coverage. The regional average, however, masks wide differences between markets. China, Hong Kong, India, Korea and Singapore each recorded reductions in this range, while Japan saw increases of 1% to 10% alongside constrained capacity and more restrictive coverage.

"Asia's insurance market is creating meaningful opportunities for organisations, but this is not a uniform soft market," said Jon Pipe, Head of Commercial Risk Solutions, Asia, Aon. "Businesses that can demonstrate the quality of their risk through robust data, effective risk management and a clear understanding of their exposures are well positioned to take advantage of available capacity. This gives them an opportunity to look beyond premium savings and strengthen coverage, terms and overall programme resilience."

Capacity creates greater choice as insurers remain selective

Ample capacity, supported by strong reinsurance markets and insurer appetite, has given well-prepared businesses access to broader coverage and improved terms. Insurers remain selective, with catastrophe exposure, claims inflation, supply chain disruption and geopolitical volatility continuing to influence underwriting decisions.

Sector trends reveal different conditions across Asia's insurance market

  • Asia's commercial insurance market remains soft overall, although conditions vary by line of business and market. Casualty, cyber, directors and officers (D&O) and property were soft at the regional level, while automobile was the only major product classified as moderate.
  • Property showed the widest variation. Pricing in India fell by more than 31%, supported by new market entrants, an expanded reinsurance market and additional capacity. In Japan, pricing increased by 1% to 10%, alongside constrained capacity, reduced limits and more restrictive coverage. China, Hong Kong, Korea and Singapore recorded reductions of 1% to 10%, although underwriting continued to reflect catastrophe exposure and loss experience.
  • Casualty pricing fell 11% to 20% in Hong Kong and 1% to 10% in China, India and Korea. Japan recorded increases of 1% to 10%, while Singapore remained flat amid greater scrutiny of higher-hazard and significant U.S. liability exposures. D&O pricing declined 11% to 20% in China and Hong Kong and 1% to 10% in Korea, Singapore and Japan, although the pace of reductions moderated. Singapore insurers continued to offer enhanced protection for well-managed risks, including investigation, regulatory, extradition and crisis-management costs.
  • Cyber remained soft overall in Asia, with competitive capacity supporting favourable pricing and terms in Singapore, China, Hong Kong and Korea. Singapore underwriters placed greater emphasis on generative AI governance alongside ransomware, security controls and third-party dependencies. India and Japan recorded flat pricing and more rigorous underwriting amid higher claims activity.
  • Automobile was the most pressured line. Pricing rose 1% to 10% in Japan and Korea, where elevated loss ratios and claims costs followed four consecutive years of reductions in Korea. China, Hong Kong and India saw reductions of 1% to 10% and Singapore remained flat.
Claims complexity increases the importance of insurer selection

The report also finds that larger and increasingly interconnected losses are extending claims resolution timelines for key corporate and specialty risks across Asia. Geopolitical uncertainty and supply chain volatility are also adding complexity to assessments of insured values and indemnity periods. As a result, insurer selection increasingly extends beyond price and capacity to claims expertise, responsiveness and the ability to resolve complex disputes.

"Insurance pricing and risk exposures are not always moving in the same direction," said Jamie Sparkes, Chief Claims Officer, Commercial Risk, Asia, Aon. "While organisations may be paying less for some risks, analytics can help assess whether limits, deductibles and coverage remain aligned with their potential financial impact. Businessescan use current market conditions to strengthen protection and build greater confidence against interconnected risksacross cyber, supply chains, natural catastrophes and other interconnected exposures."

About Aon's Global Insurance Market Insights Report

Aon's Global Insurance Market Insights report highlights insurance market trends across pricing, capacity, underwriting, limits, deductibles and coverages. Published quarterly, the report also includes trends across key lines of business, including Automobile, Casualty/Liability, Cyber, Directors and Officers and Property, geographic insights highlighting shifts in market dynamics across regions, an overview of key global claims trends and analysis of the latest trends and issues impacting the insurance market.

Hashtag: #Aon
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that help protect and grow their businesses.

Follow Aon on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram. Stay up-to-date by visiting Aon's newsroom and sign up for news alerts here.

Disclaimer
The information contained in this document is solely for information purposes, for general guidance only and is not intended to address the circumstances of any particular individual or entity. Although Aon endeavours to provide accurate and timely information and uses sources that it considers reliable, the firm does not warrant, represent or guarantee the accuracy, adequacy, completeness or fitness for any purpose of any content of this document and can accept no liability for any loss incurred in any way by any person who may rely on it. There can be no guarantee that the information contained in this document will remain accurate as on the date it is received or that it will continue to be accurate in the future. No individual or entity should make decisions or act based solely on the information contained herein without appropriate professional advice and targeted research.

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News Source: Aon plc

16/11/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
View original content: EQS News

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Trading Signals: Henkel - Der Umbau trägt Früchte

Starke Quartalszahlen, eine erhöhte Prognose und milliardenschwere Übernahmen sorgen für Schwung bei Henkel. Auch an der Börse läuft es rund: Die Aktie zählt 2026 zu den DAX-Outperformern und nimmt nun Kurs auf das Fünf-Jahres-Hoch.

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In dieser Ausgabe von Wall Street Live spricht Olivia mit Tim Schäfer über die US-Midterms, die Stimmung in New York und die Reaktionen an der Börse. Ausserdem erklärt Tim, weshalb er US-Hausbauer und etablierte Lebensmittelkonzerne spannend findet – und warum er auch bei deutlichen Kursverlusten an seiner langfristigen Anlagestrategie festhält.

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

US-Midterms: Wo gibt es Chancen abseits des KI-Booms? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

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