29.07.2021 19:45:00

Falcon Risk Services Selects OneShield Software

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., July 29, 2021 /CNW/ -- Backed by insurance industry partners, Griffin Highline Capital LLC and HDI Global Specialty SE, and insurance veteran, Craig Landi, Falcon Risk Holdings LLC ("Falcon") (www.falconriskservices.com) has selected the OneShield Software ("OneShield") (www.OneShield.com) SaaS cloud offering, OneShield Market Solutions. Falcon is a managing general agency, initially focused on underwriting and claims management of financial and cyber lines of insurance business throughout the U.S.

"OneShield's technology complements our analytical and automated underwriting approach," Falcon Risk CEO Craig Landi.

OneShield will provide Falcon with its full suite of automated technology solutions for end-to-end policy administration, billing, claims, reporting, and analytics. "Leveraging OneShield's scalable and adaptive core systems platform, we will bring a series of new and innovative financial lines and cyber insurance products to market that can be quoted and bound rapidly," says Falcon CEO Craig Landi. "OneShield's technology complements our analytical and automated underwriting approach."

OneShield's SaaS provides out-of-the-box functionality for policy management, including document management, reporting, and analysis — and all completely configurable for MGA-specific requirements.

"We are excited to work closely with Falcon on its market launch and future growth," says OneShield Chief Revenue Officer Liza Smith. "This is another in a series of recent OneShield successes in the MGA, commercial liability market space."

About OneShield
OneShield provides solutions for insurers of all sizes. Deployed in the cloud, our portfolio of standalone, subscription, and As-a-Service products include enterprise-class policy management, billing, claims, rating, product configuration, business intelligence, and smart analytics. OneShield automates and simplifies the complexities of core systems with targeted solutions, seamless upgrades, collaborative implementations, and lower total cost of ownership. With corporate headquarters in Marlborough, MA, and offices in India, OneShield has over 70+ lines of business in production across P&C and specialty insurance markets.

About Falcon Risk Holdings
Falcon Risk Services is a managing general agency focused on underwriting and claims management of financial and cyber lines of insurance business throughout the United States. Falcon uses an analytical approach to underwriting and claims management while also leveraging deep and longstanding broker relationships to nationally distribute its management, professional and cyber liability product portfolio.

SOURCE OneShield Software

