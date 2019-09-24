Fairview Microwave Launches New Couplers that Operate in the mmWave Frequency Range of 26.5 GHz to 67 GHz

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave Inc., an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of on-demand RF, microwave, and millimeter wave components, has debuted a new line of high frequency couplers that are ideal for point-to-point radios, 5G telecommunications, satellite communication, automotive radars and aerospace applications.

Fairview's new series of high frequency RF directional couplers is comprised of 24 new models that deliver excellent isolation, low insertion loss, and very good return loss. These couplers have a high maximum operating frequency range from 26.5 GHz to 67 GHz and are offered with 6dB, 10dB, 15dB, 20dB and 30dB coupling levels. Plus, they have power handling capabilities up to 30W(CW) and feature a coaxial design available with SMA, 2.92mm, 2.4mm and 1.85mm connectors. These couplers are available to fulfill engineers' immediate needs for a small quantity of components, while also satisfying the demand for high quality, high frequency products.

"These new high frequency RF directional couplers are perfect for our customers' initial proof-of-concept testing and prototype builds. Not only do they deliver excellent RF performance, they are also available with same-day shipping and no Minimum Order Quantity (MOQ)," explains Steven Pong, Product Line Manager.

Fairview's new high frequency RF couplers are in-stock and ready for immediate shipment.

