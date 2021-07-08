SMI 11’872 -1.8%  SPI 15’288 -1.6%  Dow 34’246 -1.3%  DAX 15’319 -2.4%  Euro 1.0851 -0.6%  EStoxx50 3’966 -2.8%  Gold 1’806 0.1%  Bitcoin 29’820 -4.8%  Dollar 0.9146 -1.2%  Öl 73.3 -0.1% 

08.07.2021 16:17:00

Fairview Microwave Debuts New TAA-Compliant Waveguide Horn Antennas

IRVINE, Calif., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave Inc., an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of on-demand RF, microwave and millimeter wave components, has just released a new series of standard gain, waveguide horn antennas that can be used in a wide range of test and measurement, wireless communication, government/military, R&D, and microwave radio systems applications.

Fairview Microwave Debuts New TAA-Compliant Waveguide Horn Antennas

Fairview Microwave's new waveguide horn antennas are made in the U.S. and are TAA-compliant. With low loss, high power handling capability, high directivity and near constant electrical performance, they are ideal for a range of applications. These standard gain, waveguide horn antennas are offered in 10, 15 and 20 dBi gain options with frequencies ranging from 1.7 GHz to 40 GHz. They also come in L, S, C, X, Ku, K and Ka bands, WR-28 to WR-430 waveguide sizes, as well as Type-N, SMA, and 2.92mm (Type-K) connector options.

"Available in a range of frequency options and waveguide sizes, our new waveguide horn antennas can address nearly every application. Plus, they are made in the U.S. and are TAA-compliant, making them suitable for US military and government use," said Kevin Hietpas, Product Line Manager.

Fairview Microwave's new standard gain, waveguide horn antennas are in-stock and available for immediate shipping with no minimum order quantity (MOQ) required.

For inquiries, Fairview Microwave can be contacted at +1-972-649-6678.

About Fairview Microwave: 
A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview Microwave offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015 certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:
Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves & Aiconics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

Press Contact:
Peter McNeil
Fairview Microwave
17792 Fitch
Irvine, CA 92614
(978) 682-6936

Fairview Microwave - RF Components On Demand.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fairview-microwave-debuts-new-taa-compliant-waveguide-horn-antennas-301324257.html

SOURCE Fairview Microwave Inc.

﻿

UMushroom – ist ein Anlageberater bald überflüssig? | BX Swiss TV

Pilze – eine Lebensform, die zu einen der ersten Organismen auf der Welt zählt– wie Pilze die beiden Gründerinnen Tonia Zimmermann und Luba Schönig von UMushroom inspiriert haben, eine neue Informationsplattform zu gründen, erklärt Tonia Zimmermann. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, berichtet sie was genau hinter UMushroom steht. Ob die Plattform Anlageberater bald überflüssig macht und was genau die Nutzer zu erwarten haben, aber auch welche Möglichkeiten die Nutzer selbst haben erzählt Tonia Zimmermann.

Tonia Zimmermann: UMushroom – ist ein Anlageberater bald überflüssig? | BX Swiss TV

