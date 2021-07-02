SMI 11’977 0.3%  SPI 15’384 0.2%  Dow 34’634 0.4%  DAX 15’604 0.5%  Euro 1.0970 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’079 0.4%  Gold 1’777 0.4%  Bitcoin 30’989 -4.4%  Dollar 0.9256 0.1%  Öl 75.7 0.7% 
02.07.2021 06:01:00

Fairtrade Launches Global 'Bitter Sweet' Campaign To Unwrap A Fairer Future For Cocoa Farmers

WASHINGTON, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairtrade has unveiled a new global campaign, Bitter Sweet, featuring a stop-motion animation, "Unwrap a Fairer Future," that literally unwraps the bitter truth behind unethical cocoa sourcing practices by some major chocolate manufacturers. From July 1-7, 2021, this global campaign will reach people in 22 countries leading up to the film's global debut across Fairtrade's owned social channels on World Chocolate Day, July 7, 2021.

''Unwrap a Fairer Future" is a specially commissioned campaign film designed to show how choosing Fairtrade chocolate can change the lives of cocoa farmers. Produced by Fairtrade in collaboration with Niels Hoebers, the stop-motion animation tells the story of two bespoke bars of chocolate. At first glance, both look good enough to eat, but once unwrapped, the bars tell two vastly different stories.

The bitter bar shows the cocoa lands of West Africa, where uncertified cocoa farmers who are unable to grow their crop on Fairtrade terms face injustice and low prices, leading to poverty and deforestation that holds farming communities back. The film also depicts a sweeter side: Fairtrade-certified cocoa farmers benefit from rigorous independent standards receive support to adapt their farming practices to meet those standards, earning fair prices for their cocoa. 

"We're making the bitter cost of each non-certified chocolate bar instantly apparent," said Nilufar Verjee, Fairtrade's director of public engagement and global cocoa campaign lead. "This is a captivating and shareable way to discover why cocoa farmers who grow the cocoa in our favourite chocolate bars deserve better incomes."

Fairtrade advocate and "Bridgerton" actress Adjoa Andoh shared: "Every Fairtrade bar of chocolate that you buy, every cocoa bean, means decent healthcare, education, and a collective voice all the way through the supply chain. Make the choice for hope, a future and joy, through the delicious medium of chocolate. Happy Fairtrade World Chocolate Day!"

Bitter Sweet launched with cocoa farmers sharing their own personal experiences. In the days following, 22 Fairtrade global regions are sharing information on social media about Fairtrade's impact, where to buy Fairtrade chocolate and how consumers can help by sharing with a friend. The campaign will culminate with the debut of the "Unwrap a Fairer Future" animation on World Chocolate Day, July 7, 2021.

Download press assets at: https://bit.ly/2SLXfrB

Media contact:  martine.parry@fairtrade.org.uk | +44 (0)7886 301486.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1555442/Unwrap_a_Fairer_Future.mp4

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

 

Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? 

Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG. Ein starker US-Dollar, doch die Amerikaner wollen diesen gar nicht mehr. Warum und ob die FED eingreifen wird, darüber berichtet Robert Halver im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG. Auch erläutert er welche Auswirkung die amerikanische Währungspolitik auf den europäischen Markt hat.

Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

01.07.21 Lyxor: "Greenwashing": Warum grüne Anleihen die Lösung sein könnten
01.07.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 17.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Dufry AG, Temenos AG, Credit Suisse Group AG
01.07.21 Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? | BX Swiss TV
01.07.21 Vontobel: derimail - Bonuszertifikate entdecken
01.07.21 Marktüberblick: Nordex nachbörslich unter Druck
01.07.21 SMI gibt 12.000er-Marke wieder ab
01.07.21 Weekly-Hits: US-Berichtssaison – Fitnesstest für die Wall Street / Alcon, Sonova, Straumann – Gefragte Medizintechnik
25.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna, Novavax
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin-Problem bei Tesla: Muss ein Bitcoin-Verkauf die Tesla-Bilanz retten?
Halbleiter weiter knapp - Diese Aktien aus der Schweiz und den USA könnten profitieren
Meyer Burger nimmt weiteres Kapital für den Firmenumbau auf - Aktie schlussendlich zweistellig im Minus
CS-Aktie schliesst stärker: Credit-Suisse-Grossaktionär reduziert Anteil - Erste Entscheidungen durch CS-Präsident bis Ende des Jahres
US-Börsen schliessen grün -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich ab
Roche-Aktie freundlich: Roche plant Stellenabbau in Entwicklungssparte
Crash von Titanium Token - Krypto-Bulle Mark Cuban hart getroffen
Amazon greift neue Chefin der US-Handelskommission FTC an - Aktie leichter
Leclanché-GV lehnt Schaffung von bedingtem Aktienkapital ab - Leclanché-Aktie leichter
Experten sind sich weitestgehend einig: Öl wird bald wieder 100 Dollar pro Barrel kosten

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit