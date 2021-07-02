Fairtrade Launches Global 'Bitter Sweet' Campaign To Unwrap A Fairer Future For Cocoa Farmers

WASHINGTON, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairtrade has unveiled a new global campaign, Bitter Sweet, featuring a stop-motion animation, "Unwrap a Fairer Future," that literally unwraps the bitter truth behind unethical cocoa sourcing practices by some major chocolate manufacturers. From July 1-7, 2021, this global campaign will reach people in 22 countries leading up to the film's global debut across Fairtrade's owned social channels on World Chocolate Day, July 7, 2021.

''Unwrap a Fairer Future" is a specially commissioned campaign film designed to show how choosing Fairtrade chocolate can change the lives of cocoa farmers. Produced by Fairtrade in collaboration with Niels Hoebers, the stop-motion animation tells the story of two bespoke bars of chocolate. At first glance, both look good enough to eat, but once unwrapped, the bars tell two vastly different stories.

The bitter bar shows the cocoa lands of West Africa, where uncertified cocoa farmers who are unable to grow their crop on Fairtrade terms face injustice and low prices, leading to poverty and deforestation that holds farming communities back. The film also depicts a sweeter side: Fairtrade-certified cocoa farmers benefit from rigorous independent standards receive support to adapt their farming practices to meet those standards, earning fair prices for their cocoa.

"We're making the bitter cost of each non-certified chocolate bar instantly apparent," said Nilufar Verjee, Fairtrade's director of public engagement and global cocoa campaign lead. "This is a captivating and shareable way to discover why cocoa farmers who grow the cocoa in our favourite chocolate bars deserve better incomes."

Fairtrade advocate and "Bridgerton" actress Adjoa Andoh shared: "Every Fairtrade bar of chocolate that you buy, every cocoa bean, means decent healthcare, education, and a collective voice all the way through the supply chain. Make the choice for hope, a future and joy, through the delicious medium of chocolate. Happy Fairtrade World Chocolate Day!"

Bitter Sweet launched with cocoa farmers sharing their own personal experiences. In the days following, 22 Fairtrade global regions are sharing information on social media about Fairtrade's impact, where to buy Fairtrade chocolate and how consumers can help by sharing with a friend. The campaign will culminate with the debut of the "Unwrap a Fairer Future" animation on World Chocolate Day, July 7, 2021.

