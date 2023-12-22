|
22.12.2023 23:55:00
FAIR: House Effort to Impeach Mayorkas is Fully Justified, As He Continues to Imperil National Security
The following statement was issued by Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) in response to today's announcement by House Homeland Security Chairman Mark Green that he is initiating impeachment proceedings against Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas:
WASHINGTON, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) commends the House Committee on Homeland Security for moving forward on impeachment proceedings against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
"In his nearly three years in office, Secretary Mayorkas has implemented policies – many in direct contravention of the laws he swore to uphold – to carry out the President's open-borders agenda. Our borders are out of control at a time of heightened terrorism threats because he refuses to enforce nearly every law designed to secure our borders and enforce our immigration laws. The crisis is of his own making, and his failed leadership has betrayed the American people.
"His actions constitute dereliction of duty and a violation of his oath of office and he must be removed from his position of Secretary of Homeland Security."
Contact: Joey Chester, 202-742-1827, jchester@fairus.org
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fair-house-effort-to-impeach-mayorkas-is-fully-justified-as-he-continues-to-imperil-national-security-302022026.html
SOURCE Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR)
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Robert Halver: Jahresrückblick 2023 | BX TV
Im ersten Teil des grossen Jahresinterviews werfen wir mit Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG einen Rückblick auf das Jahr 2023.
Auch weiterhin beschäftigt der Krieg in der Ukraine die Welt. Robert Halver erklärt, wie dieser die Finanzmärkte bewegt hat und welche Auswirkungen die gestiegene Inflation auf die Weltwirtschaft und die Politik nimmt.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|22.12.23
|Schroders: Did COP28 make progress on recognising the importance of nature?
|21.12.23
|Schroders: Peak rates? Options for investors
|14.12.23
|Schroders: Schroders Economics Lens Q4 2023
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit leichten Gewinnen ins verlängerte Feiertagswochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kämpfte sich vor dem Weihnachtswochenende in die Gewinnzone vor. Auch für den deutschen Leitindex ging es leicht aufwärts.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}