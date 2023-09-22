Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'015 -0.6%  SPI 14'463 -0.7%  Dow 33'964 -0.3%  DAX 15'557 -0.1%  Euro 0.9672 0.3%  EStoxx50 4'207 -0.1%  Gold 1'926 0.3%  Bitcoin 24'091 0.3%  Dollar 0.9065 0.0%  Öl 93.8 0.6% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Lonza1384101Tesla11448018Idorsia36346343WeTrade Group127441585NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882Holcim1221405Richemont21048333
Top News
Tesla feiert Meilenstein - bleibt mit 50'000 Supercharger-Säulen aber unter eigenem Ziel
Historischer Blick auf Apple, Microsoft & Co: Diese Dienste haben die Tech-Riesen in der Vergangenheit beerdigt
KW 38: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Wichtiger Schritt im Asset Management: Metzler mit ersten Kryptofondsanteilen in Deutschland
Gerüchteküche um Tesla-Konkurrent brodelt: Bald BYD-Batterien in Elektroautos von Mercedes?
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

23.09.2023 01:10:00

FAIR: August Border Encounters Highest on Record; Administration Insists it Has Taken Historic Action to Secure the Border

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement was issued by Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), in response to the release of DHS data indicating that August border encounters reached an all-time high:

The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) is a national, nonprofit, public-interest, membership organization of concerned citizens who share a common belief that our nation's immigration policies must be reformed to serve the national interest. Visit FAIR's website at www.fairus.org . (PRNewsFoto/FAIR)

"More than three weeks into September, the Department of Homeland Security finally released its border encounter data for August. All it takes is a quick glance at the numbers to understand why they were trying so hard to hide the harsh reality from the American public.

"In total, there were 304,162 border encounters during August in spite of brutally hot temperatures, the highest monthly number on record. Breaking down the numbers further, southwest border encounters numbered 232,972 – an increase of 50,000 over July. Encounters of family unit jumped to 116,721, the highest in four years, while the number of unaccompanied children increased to 14,259. With still another month of data to be recorded for the fiscal year, total encounters, 2,860,127, have already eclipsed last year's totals and are on pace to exceed 3 million encounters, not including hundreds of thousands of 'gotaways'.

"While the administration has refused to even admit there is a crisis at the border, the growing numbers of migrants entering illegally and the impact that they are having on communities all across the country can now be categorized as a disaster. It is a disaster created and perpetuated by the policies of the Biden administration. President Biden has not taken historic action to secure the border. He has taken illegal actions of historic proportions to throw open the borders.

"With onset of fall, and a push by the administration and its open-borders allies to ignore federal statutes and grant work authorization to migrants more quickly, the dubious record set in August will be short-lived. Preliminary data indicate that the numbers in September will be even higher and will continue to grow until the administration decides to stop incentivizing mass illegal immigration and begins honoring its constitutional responsibility to enforce the border and our immigration laws."

Contact: Joey Chester, 406-871-8391, jchester@fairus.org

ABOUT FAIR

Founded in 1979, FAIR is the country's largest immigration reform group. With over 3 million members and supporters nationwide, FAIR fights for immigration policies that serve national interests, not special interests. FAIR believes that immigration reform must enhance national security, improve the economy, protect jobs, preserve our environment, and establish a rule of law that is recognized and enforced.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fair-august-border-encounters-highest-on-record-administration-insists-it-has-taken-historic-action-to-secure-the-border-301936717.html

SOURCE Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR)

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Fazit des Events: 4. Fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit | BX Swiss TV

Zum 4. Mal findet in St. Moritz der fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit statt. Erneut in traumhafter Kulisse äussert sich Thomas J. Caduff über den Event, die Teilnehmenden und die Themen.
Welche Themen dieses Jahr im Fokus stehen und wie die Pläne fürs nächste Jahr und den Winter aussehen, darüber spricht er im Interview mit mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Fazit des Events: 4. Fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

22.09.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Arm
22.09.23 SNB überrascht mit Zinspause
22.09.23 Marktüberblick: Rückversicherer gegen den Trend stark
22.09.23 Chapeau – Der CAC40® startet durch!
22.09.23 Fazit des Events: 4. Fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit | BX Swiss TV
21.09.23 Julius Bär: 19.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf DocMorris AG
21.09.23 UBS KeyInvest: US-Aktienmarkt - Glanzvolle Fassade/TotalEnergies - Im Sog der Ölpreise
21.09.23 Märkte am Morgen - DAX, Nasdaq, Dollar, USD/JPY, EUR/USD und Ölpreis
18.09.23 Hermès Kelly Casaque» 2023: Hermès-Taschen verzeichnen seit 1980 eine jährliche Wertsteigerung von 14,2%!
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'463.73 19.70 61SSMU
Short 11'695.67 13.97 F9SSMU
Short 12'138.64 8.90 0LSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'014.76 22.09.2023 17:30:20
Long 10'555.29 19.19 VYSSMU
Long 10'325.39 13.79 CTSSMU
Long 9'896.60 8.97 BCSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Aktie verliert: Anna Mohl wird neue Chefin der Nestlé-Gesundheitssparte
Schockierende Zahlen Elon Musk beziffert Wertverlust von X auf 90 Prozent
Franken nach Zinsentscheid unter Druck - die Gründe
VW-Aktie mit kräftigen Gewinnen: Betriebsratschef der Volkswagen-Tochter AUDI legt Ämter nieder
NVIDIA-Aktie jetzt shorten? Bernstein-Analyst warnt und spricht von "Verschwörungstheorien" in sozialen Medien
EVOTEC SE Aktie News: EVOTEC SE verteuert sich am Nachmittag
SNB-Aktie: Antoine Martin zum neuen Mitglied des Direktoriums der Schweizerischen Nationalbank ernannt
Warum sich der Euro von seinen kräftigen Verlusten zum Dollar etwas erholen kann - Dollar steigt zum Franken
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
ARYZTA Aktie News: ARYZTA steigt am Freitagnachmittag

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit