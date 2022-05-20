|
21.05.2022 01:30:00
FAIR Applauds Preliminary Injunction against Lifting Title 42
Ruling Will Partially 'Restrain' the Biden Effort to End All Border Enforcement
WASHINGTON, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement was issued by Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) in response to a preliminary injunction blocking the Biden administration's plan to cancel Title 42, effective Monday:
"The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) applauds Judge Robert R. Summerhays' preliminary injunction ruling blocking the Biden administration from lifting Title 42, the only remaining mechanism for controlling our southern border.
"In its 16 months in power, the Biden administration has consciously created an unprecedented surge of illegal migration with Title 42 serving as the last constraint on its plan to completely abandon enforcement of our border. By the Department of Homeland Security's own reckoning, their decision to cancel Title 42 would have led to at least an immediate doubling of April's record number of illegal entries, all of whom they planned to quickly process and disperse around the country.
"Judge Summerhays' ruling may prevent the crisis from becoming exponentially worse, but it is not a solution to the problem the Biden administration is deliberately inflicting on the American public. The ball is now in Congress' court, which has the power to hold this rogue administration accountable for its ongoing refusal to carry out its constitutional obligation to enforce our nation's immigration laws."
Media contact: Preston Huennekens (phuennekens@fairus.org)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fair-applauds-preliminary-injunction-against-lifting-title-42-301552358.html
SOURCE Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR)
