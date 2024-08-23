Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Fagron Aktie [Valor: 3425437 / ISIN: BE0003874915]
23.08.2024 18:44:55

Fagron’s share buy-back program: Weekly update

Fagron
18.96 EUR -0.52%
Regulated information
Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 23 August 2024 – 6PM CET

Fagron’s share buy-back program: Weekly update

In the period from 19 August 2024 through 23 August 2024, Fagron purchased 34,500 of its owns shares at an average price of € 18.99 per share corresponding to a total amount of € 655,081.09.

These purchases are part of the share buy-back program of up to 150,000 Fagron shares to fulfill Fagron’s obligations under its long-term incentive scheme, which was announced on 1 August 2024.

The total number of own shares purchased to date is 34,500.

More information, including a detailed overview of the purchase transactions under this program, is available on our share buy-back webpage.

Financial calendar 2024
10 October 2024        Trading update third quarter 2024
        
Results and trading updates are published at 7.00 AM CET.

Further information
Karin de Jong
Chief Financial Officer
investors@fagron.com

About Fagron
Fagron is a leading global company active in pharmaceutical compounding, focusing on delivering personalized medicine to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics and patients in more than 30 countries around the world.

Belgian company Fagron NV has its registered office in Nazareth and is listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol ‘FAGR’. Fagron’s operational activities are managed by the Dutch company Fagron BV, which is headquartered in Rotterdam.

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.

        

Attachment


