Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’037 0.5%  SPI 16’006 0.5%  Dow 41’381 0.7%  DAX 18’699 1.0%  Euro 0.9396 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’844 0.6%  Gold 2’583 0.9%  Bitcoin 50’428 2.1%  Dollar 0.8481 -0.4%  Öl 72.1 -0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411NVIDIA994529
Top News
KW 37: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Dieser ETF könnte den S&P 500 langfristig übertreffen
Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100-Börsianer greifen zu
Handel in New York: S&P 500 zeigt sich am Mittag fester
Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ Composite mittags freundlich
Suche...

Fagron Aktie [Valor: 3425437 / ISIN: BE0003874915]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
13.09.2024 18:28:48

Fagron completes share buy-back program

Fagron
19.06 EUR 0.11%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Regulated information
Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 13 September 2024 – 6PM CET

Fagron completes share buy-back program

Fagron has successfully completed its share buy-back program today. In the last period from 9 September 2024 through 13 September 2024, Fagron purchased 45,000 of its owns shares at an average price of € 19.10 per share corresponding to a total amount of € 859,324.10.

A total of 150,000 Fagron shares have been repurchased under the buy-back program at an average price of € 19.06 per share, corresponding to a total amount of € 2.859.102,43.

The share buy-back program was announced on 1 August 2024. The repurchased shares will be used to fulfill Fagron’s obligations under its long-term incentive scheme.

More information, including a detailed overview of the purchase transactions under this program, is available on our share buy-back webpage.

Financial calendar 2024
10 October 2024        Trading update third quarter 2024
        
Results and trading updates are published at 7.00 AM CET.

Further information
Karin de Jong
Chief Financial Officer
investors@fagron.com

About Fagron
Fagron is a leading global company active in pharmaceutical compounding, focusing on delivering personalized medicine to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics and patients in more than 30 countries around the world.

Belgian company Fagron NV has its registered office in Nazareth and is listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol ‘FAGR’. Fagron’s operational activities are managed by the Dutch company Fagron BV, which is headquartered in Rotterdam.

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.

        

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Fagron SA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Fagron SA

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

«𝗘𝗧𝗙-𝗦𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗽𝗹ä𝗻𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝘄𝗲𝗶𝘇» 🚀 | Börsentag Zürich 2024

Warum sind ETF-Sparpläne heutzutage eine gefragte Optionen für den Vermögensaufbau? Welche Vorteile bieten ETFs gegenüber Einzelaktien oder klassischen Anlagefonds, besonders für PrivatanlegerInnen?

Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Blogger-Lounge. In einer Paneldiskussion würde mit Experten über das Potential für PrivatanlegerInnen von ETF Sparplänen in der Schweiz diskutiert:

🎤 Cecilia Enhoerning (DWS Group, Xtrackers Sales Switzerland),
🎤 Timo Hegnauer ( @neon_app ) und
🎤 Philippe Beguelin (Finanz und Wirtschaft News)
🎤 moderiert von Matthias Müller (BX Swiss)

Die Experten diskutieren die wichtigsten Trends, die Vorteile von ETF-Sparplänen gegenüber traditionellen Anlageformen und wie sich der Schweizer Markt in den kommenden Jahren entwickeln könnte. Zudem beleuchten sie die Rolle digitaler Plattformen und den Einfluss der Marktregulierung auf die weitere Verbreitung dieser Anlageform in der Schweiz.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

«𝗘𝗧𝗙-𝗦𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗽𝗹ä𝗻𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝘄𝗲𝗶𝘇» 🚀 | Börsentag Zürich 2024

Inside Trading & Investment

17:11 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 17.70% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Intel, Nvidia
09:28 Marktüberblick: Edelmetalle haussieren
09:17 SMI scheitert erneut an 12.000er-Marke
06:18 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Neues Allzeithoch
12.09.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
12.09.24 «𝗘𝗧𝗙-𝗦𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗽𝗹ä𝗻𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝘄𝗲𝗶𝘇» 🚀 | Börsentag Zürich 2024
11.09.24 Soaking up the T-Bill Spill: Using Treasury Bill Futures to Hedge Rate Cuts
11.09.24 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
10.09.24 Julius Bär: 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Swiss Market® Index, EURO STOXX 50® Index, S&P 500 Index®, Nikkei 225 Exchange Traded Fund
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’549.21 19.61 OBSSMU
Short 12’832.96 13.40 ZGSSMU
Short 13’304.94 8.74 SS4MSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’037.28 13.09.2024 17:31:14
Long 11’573.85 19.93 UGWSFU
Long 11’291.17 13.70 UBS8YU
Long 10’777.67 8.61 SSQMTU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Fagron SA 19.06 0.11% Fagron SA

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Baloise-Aktie höher: Deutliches Gewinnplus im ersten Halbjahr - neue Ziele gesetzt
Commerzbank-Aktie deutlich höher: Bundesbank fordert Fokus auf Stabilität bei möglichem Commerzbank-Deal mit UniCredit
Darum schwächt sich der Franken zu Euro und Dollar ab
Bedford Metals-Aktie schwankt: Anleger reagieren unentschlossen auf Neuigkeiten zu Uranexploration von Bedford Metals
Diese Aktien befinden sich im Depot des Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust (Q2 2024)
ams-Aktie höher: Kurzfristige Finanzierungslinien mit Privatplatzierung abgelöst
Dieser ETF könnte den S&P 500 langfristig übertreffen
Roche-Aktie zieht an: US-Zulassung für subkutane Krebstherapie erhalten
UBS-Manager wechseln zu Morgan Stanley - Aktie im Plus
Handelsfreie Tage an der Wall Street: Dies sind die Börsenfeiertage der New Yorker Börsen NYSE und NASDAQ

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten