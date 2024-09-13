|
Fagron completes share buy-back program
Regulated information
Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 13 September 2024 – 6PM CET
Fagron completes share buy-back program
Fagron has successfully completed its share buy-back program today. In the last period from 9 September 2024 through 13 September 2024, Fagron purchased 45,000 of its owns shares at an average price of € 19.10 per share corresponding to a total amount of € 859,324.10.
A total of 150,000 Fagron shares have been repurchased under the buy-back program at an average price of € 19.06 per share, corresponding to a total amount of € 2.859.102,43.
The share buy-back program was announced on 1 August 2024. The repurchased shares will be used to fulfill Fagron’s obligations under its long-term incentive scheme.
More information, including a detailed overview of the purchase transactions under this program, is available on our share buy-back webpage.
Financial calendar 2024
10 October 2024 Trading update third quarter 2024
Results and trading updates are published at 7.00 AM CET.
Further information
Karin de Jong
Chief Financial Officer
investors@fagron.com
About Fagron
Fagron is a leading global company active in pharmaceutical compounding, focusing on delivering personalized medicine to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics and patients in more than 30 countries around the world.
Belgian company Fagron NV has its registered office in Nazareth and is listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol ‘FAGR’. Fagron’s operational activities are managed by the Dutch company Fagron BV, which is headquartered in Rotterdam.
In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.
