10.08.2020 20:47:30

FactSet to Participate in UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, today announced that it will participate in the UBS Virtual Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

Helen Shan, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 3:00 p.m. EDT. A live webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website. A replay will also be available for 30 days following the event.

About FactSet

FactSet® (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) delivers superior content, analytics, and flexible technology to help more than 131,000 users see and seize opportunity sooner. We give investment professionals the edge to outperform with informed insights, workflow solutions across the portfolio lifecycle, and industry-leading support from dedicated specialists. We're proud to have been recognized with multiple awards for our analytical and data-driven solutions and repeatedly scored 100 by the Human Rights Campaign® Corporate Equality Index for our LGBTQ+ inclusive policies and practices.  Subscribe to our thought leadership blog to get fresh insight delivered daily at insight.factset.com. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/factset.

FactSet
Media & Investor Relations Contact:                                                            
Rima Hyder                                                                                 
857.265.7523                                                                               
rima.hyder@factset.com

