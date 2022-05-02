Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
Factset Research Systems Aktie
FactSet to Participate in the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference

NORWALK, Conn., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, today announced that Linda Huber, Chief Financial Officer of FactSet, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 5:00 a.m. EDT / 10:00 a.m. BST at the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

A live webcast and replay will be available on the Company’s investor relations website.

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) delivers superior content, analytics, and flexible technology to help more than 170,000 users see and seize opportunity sooner. We give investment professionals the edge to outperform with informed insights, workflow solutions across the portfolio lifecycle, and industry-leading support from dedicated specialists. We're proud to have been recognized with multiple awards for our analytical and data-driven solutions, with the distinction of having been recently added to the S&P 500, and repeatedly scored 100 by the Human Rights Campaign® Corporate Equality Index for our LGBTQ+ inclusive policies and practices. Subscribe to our thought leadership blog to get fresh insight delivered daily at insight.factset.com. Learn more a www.factset.com and follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/factset

FactSet

Investor Relations Contact:
Kendra Brown
+1 (203) 810- 2684
kbrown@factset.com

Media Contact:
Benedicte Godet Crochet
+33 645711658
benedicte.godet@factset.com


