27.08.2020 15:00:10
FactSet Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Call
NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, today announced that it will release its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter fiscal 2020, ending August 31, on Thursday, September 24, 2020. FactSet will also host a conference call to discuss these results at 11:00 a.m. eastern time.
The following information is provided for investors who would like to participate in the conference call and webcast:
U.S. Participants: 833.726.6487
International Participants: 830.213.7677
Passcode: 9560287
Webcast: FactSet Q4 Earnings Call
An archived webcast with the accompanying slides will be available at the Company’s investor relations website for one year after the conclusion of the live event. The earnings call transcript will be available via FactSet CallStreet. An audio replay of this conference will also be available until October 1, 2020 via the following telephone numbers: 855.859.2056 in the U.S. and 404.537.3406 internationally using passcode 9560287.
About FactSet
FactSet® (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) delivers superior content, analytics, and flexible technology to help more than 131,000 users see and seize opportunity sooner. We give investment professionals the edge to outperform with informed insights, workflow solutions across the portfolio lifecycle, and industry-leading support from dedicated specialists. We're proud to have been recognized with multiple awards for our analytical and data-driven solutions and repeatedly scored 100 by the Human Rights Campaign® Corporate Equality Index for our LGBTQ+ inclusive policies and practices. Subscribe to our thought leadership blog to get fresh insight delivered daily at insight.factset.com. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/factset.
FactSet
Media & Investor Relations Contact:
Rima Hyder
+1 857.265.7523
rima.hyder@factset.com
