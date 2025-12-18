FactSet Research Systems Shares Slide 9% Despite Q1 Earnings Beat

(RTTNews) - FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) shares fell 8.76 percent, or $25.93, to $270.20 on Thursday, despite the company reporting higher first-quarter earnings and reaffirming its fiscal 2026 outlook.

The stock was trading at $270.20, down from a previous close of $296.13 on the Nasdaq. Shares opened at $302.69 and moved between $270.50 and $306.10 during the session. Trading volume was about 859,910 shares, roughly in line with the average volume of 860,055. FactSet is now trading toward the lower end of its 52-week range of $250.50 to $496.90 as investors reacted cautiously despite the earnings beat and reaffirmed outlook.

The digital financial data and enterprise solutions provider posted quarterly earnings of $152.58 million, or $4.06 per share, up from $150.02 million, or $3.89 per share, a year earlier, driven by revenue growth and a gain on the sale of certain equity investments.