Factset Research Systems Aktie 468306 / US3030751057
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
18.12.2025 18:47:04
FactSet Research Systems Shares Slide 9% Despite Q1 Earnings Beat
(RTTNews) - FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) shares fell 8.76 percent, or $25.93, to $270.20 on Thursday, despite the company reporting higher first-quarter earnings and reaffirming its fiscal 2026 outlook.
The stock was trading at $270.20, down from a previous close of $296.13 on the Nasdaq. Shares opened at $302.69 and moved between $270.50 and $306.10 during the session. Trading volume was about 859,910 shares, roughly in line with the average volume of 860,055. FactSet is now trading toward the lower end of its 52-week range of $250.50 to $496.90 as investors reacted cautiously despite the earnings beat and reaffirmed outlook.
The digital financial data and enterprise solutions provider posted quarterly earnings of $152.58 million, or $4.06 per share, up from $150.02 million, or $3.89 per share, a year earlier, driven by revenue growth and a gain on the sale of certain equity investments.
Nachrichten zu Factset Research Systems Inc.
|
17.12.25
|Ausblick: Factset Research Systems stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
03.12.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Factset Research Systems verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
17.09.25
|Ausblick: Factset Research Systems präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
03.09.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Factset Research Systems veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)