SMI 12’176 1.2%  SPI 15’394 1.2%  Dow 34’566 -0.5%  DAX 15’371 1.7%  Euro 1.0484 0.3%  EStoxx50 4’125 1.5%  Gold 1’850 -1.1%  Bitcoin 40’926 4.0%  Dollar 0.9233 -0.1%  Öl 94.3 -1.6% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus
Factset Research Systems Aktie [Valor: 468306 / ISIN: US3030751057]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
15.02.2022 14:55:08

FactSet Announces Commencement of Senior Notes Offering

Factset Research Systems
296.24 CHF -10.63%
Kaufen Verkaufen

NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Factset Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) (NASDAQ: FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, announced today the commencement of an offering of a series of five-year senior notes and a series of ten-year senior notes (collectively, the "Notes”) pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”). The Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of FactSet Research Systems Inc.

FactSet intends to use the net proceeds of the offering, together with borrowings under its proposed new senior unsecured credit facilities and cash on hand, to (a) finance the consideration for the proposed acquisition of CUSIP Global Services from S&P Global Inc. (the "CGS Transaction”), (b) refinance FactSet’s existing credit facilities and (c) pay transaction fees related to the proposed CGS Transaction.

BofA Securities, Inc. and PNC Capital Markets LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus, which is filed as part of FactSet’s effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3, copies of which may be obtained by calling BofA Securities at 1-800-294-1322 or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com or PNC Capital Markets LLC at 1-855-881-0697. You may also obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

This press release will not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the notes or the guarantees in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates, forecasts, and projections about industries in which FactSet operates, FactSet’s future performance, future events and circumstances, and the beliefs and assumptions of management. All statements that address expectations, guidance, outlook or projections about the future, including statements about the Company's strategy for growth, product development, revenues, future financial results, anticipated growth, market position, subscriptions, expected expenditures, trends in FactSet’s business and financial results, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words like "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "should," "indicates," "continues," "may" and similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements such as that (i) FactSet intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to finance a portion of the consideration for the proposed CGS Transaction, to refinance FactSet's existing credit facilities, and to pay transaction fees related to the proposed CGS Transaction, (ii) the offering is expected to close on March 1, 2022 and (iii) statements about the proposed CGS Transaction. Many factors, including those discussed more fully in FactSet's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly its latest annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as well as others, could cause results to differ materially from those stated. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and FactSet assumes no duty to and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements, and future results could differ materially from historical performance.

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE: FDS | NASDAQ: FDS) delivers superior content, analytics, and flexible technology to help more than 162,000 users see and seize opportunity sooner. We give investment professionals the edge to outperform with informed insights, workflow solutions across the portfolio lifecycle, and industry-leading support from dedicated specialists. We're proud to have been recognized with multiple awards for our analytical and data-driven solutions, with the distinction of having been recently added to the S&P 500, and repeatedly scored 100 by the Human Rights Campaign® Corporate Equality Index for our LGBTQ+ inclusive policies and practices. Subscribe to our thought leadership blog to get fresh insight delivered daily at insight.factset.com. Learn more a www.factset.com and follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/factset

FactSet
Investor Relations Contact:
Kendra Brown
+1.203.810.2684
kbrown@factset.com

Media Contact:
Lisa Knoll
+1.203.810.1327
lknoll@factset.com


﻿

Nachrichten zu Factset Research Systems Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Factset Research Systems Inc.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Dr. Thomas Gitzel: Sorgen steigende Zinsen für Nervosität am Aktienmarkt? | BX Swiss TV

Was steckt hinter den steigenden Inflationsraten und der Zinswende in den USA? 

Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Dr. Thomas Gitzel; Chefvolkswirt bei der VP Bank AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO BX Swiss AG, gibt Dr. Thomas Gitzel eine Einschätzung zu den aktuellen Inflationsraten. Während sich diese im Januar in der Eurozone eher uneinheitlich entwickelt haben, prognostiziert Dr. Thomas Gitzel einen fallenden Trend der Inflation. In den USA spielt ausserdem der Arbeitsmarkt eine entscheidende Rolle dabei, wie sich die Inflationsrate in Zukunft entwickeln könnte. Wie die US-Notenbanken auf diese Umstände reagieren und welchen Einfluss die Zinsanhebungen auf die Aktienmärkte haben könnten erklärt Dr. Thomas Gitzel im Interview.

Dr. Thomas Gitzel: Sorgen steigende Zinsen für Nervosität am Aktienmarkt? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

10:28 Marktüberblick: Technische Erholung bei Delivery Hero
10:11 Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch einzeln - BRCs mit nur einem Basiswert
08:45 Twitter wirbt mit Wachstum – Aktie stabilisiert sich
08:13 SMI hält mit Mühe die 12.000er-Marke
07:12 Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Abprall am 200er-EMA? / Geberit – Hochlauf zum 10er-EMA?
06:30 Dr. Thomas Gitzel: Sorgen steigende Zinsen für Nervosität am Aktienmarkt? | BX Swiss TV
11.02.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
10.02.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 6.55% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Adecco Group AG
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Clariant-Aktie letztendlich -16 Prozent: Clariant verschiebt Zahlenpublikation nach Whistleblower-Hinweisen
Ukraine-Konflikt belastet: Dow schlussendlich schwächer -- SMI letztendlich mit kräftigen Verlusten -- DAX beendet Sitzung tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen schliessen schwächer
Entspannungssignale aus Moskau: SMI auf Erholungskurs -- DAX mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Credit Suisse-Aktie verliert schlussendlich: Nun sieben Versicherungsansprüche wegen Greensill
Markenwert verdoppelt: Keine Automarke wächst schneller als der Tesla-Konkurrent BYD
Dufry-Aktie, Valora-Aktie & Co: Stark gebeutelte Schweizer Aktien, die zur Erholung angesetzt haben
Bis 2030: Cathie Woods ARK Invest sieht Bitcoinpreis bei über eine Million US-Dollar
Swisscom-Aktie schliesst im Minus: US-Unternehmen gehackt - Ungewiss ob Swisscom, Sunrise und Salt betroffen
Straumann-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Straumann erzielt 2021 Umsatzrekord und Gewinnsprung - Aktiensplit geplant
Russische Zentralbank will Handel und Mining von Kryptowährungen verbieten

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit