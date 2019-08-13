Facility Software Company AkitaBox Unveils Limited-Time Free Software Subscription Offer for Customers Who Purchase Data Collection Services

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Facility software and solutions company AkitaBox™ announced today a limited-time offer exclusive to new customers that would provide facility managers who purchase standard building data collection services a free year's worth of the AkitaBox facility management software.

Standard collection services start with an onsite team of facility specialists who walk each building to update floor plans, map critical space and assets, and place QR codes on each corresponding piece of equipment. This information is then standardized and integrated into the AkitaBox facility management software, and clients are trained and continually supported by a dedicated customer success manager. The entire turnkey process typically takes less than 90 days.

"We believe so firmly in our product and the value that it will bring to our customers that we're willing to do what it takes to help them make their case," said Chief Executive Officer Todd Hoffmaster. "Many facility managers face budgetary barriers when factoring software into budget, so we're giving them a solution — to truly try before you buy."

The AkitaBox software comes with a number of features, but is known for location-based asset mapping, a detailed floor plan viewer, powerful work order and preventative maintenance modules and a dynamic reporting dashboard.

"The number one way we aim to help our customers is to show them how our software is driving ROI for their facilities," said Hoffmaster.

"We know that choosing AkitaBox as their facility solution provider is an investment, so offering a year of our software for free is an investment we can give right back to our customers. We want to prove to them and their stakeholders the real operational value."

The free facility software campaign is open to companies and organizations residing in the United States until December 31, 2019. To learn more about this campaign, visit akitabox.com/free-software .

*Terms and conditions apply.

About AkitaBox

AkitaBox is a leading facility management software and data collection provider dedicated to making data-driven building management easy. Founded in 2015, AkitaBox supplies accurate facility data management tools to over 200 million square feet of commercial, educational, healthcare and governmental organizations in the United States. To learn more, visit akitabox.com .

