07.06.2019 15:17:00

Fabspeed Motorsport USA Introduces Product Sound Satisfaction Guarantee

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fabspeed, the exotic car performance experts for over 25 years today announced a significant and unique update to the company's warranty program. Called Sound Solutions™ customers can now be confident that the sports car sound improvements they get with Fabspeed brand exhaust upgrades will be to their complete satisfaction.

Fabspeed is one of the world's most respected manufacturers of exotic car performance products. The Fabspeed brand is known world-wide for producing a unique sound signature and impressive tone over the car's stock systems. But sound is very personal and subjective and is not guaranteed by other companies that sell modified exhaust systems.

Fabspeed announced today that it is changing that paradigm by offering the industry's first sound guarantee to complete the unwavering commitment they have to total customer satisfaction in all cases.

"It just makes sense for Fabspeed to be the leader once again by adding our Sound Solutions Warranty to new customers," said Founder Joe Fabiani. "We are so confident that we will thrill you with our products in every way, that should you have the smallest concern you know we are there to make you happy, no matter what."

In addition to introducing Sound Solutions, Fabspeed augmented the rest of their warranty to include the lifetime support on original and subsequent owners of their manufactured products.

About Fabspeed Motorsport USA

Fabspeed designs, tests and manufactures high quality precision-tuned performance parts, including complete exhaust systems for the world's most coveted exotic cars. At our factory in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania, we source raw materials and quality imported components and then hand-craft our manufactured brand products one by one. We offer a Lifetime Warranty on our brand products, sell factory direct to our customers and have a network of Value-Added Dealers that offer and install our products. To learn more, call us at +1 (215) 646-4945 or visit www.fabspeed.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fabspeed-motorsport-usa-introduces-product-sound-satisfaction-guarantee-300863850.html

SOURCE Fabspeed Motorsport USA

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

12:30
EURO Stoxx 50-Future: Trading am Konsolidierungstrend
11:58
SMI: Was geht jetzt noch?
10:00
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.80% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Deutsche Lufthansa, Daimler, Bayer
09:36
Vontobel: derimail - Neue Autocall BRCs in Zeichnung
08:58
SMI verkürzt Abstand zum Allzeithoch
05:45
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Dieser Widerstand hat es in sich / Geberit – Reicht das schon aus?
03.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:10
Schroders: Amazon, der Klima-Champion?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Die Gewinner und Verlierer der Frankenstärke
ABB-Aktie leicht im Plus: Grossauftrag für Stromübertragung in China
Studie deckt auf: Bitcoin kaum in Gebrauch
Swiss Re-Aktie legt zu: Swiss Re treibt Börsengang der Tochter ReAssure voran
Zur Rose intensiviert Zusammenarbeit mit Migros - Aktie dreht ins Minus
Studie: So schneiden Schweizer Banken im internationalen Vergleich ab
Lösen goldgedeckte Kryptowährungen bald Gold ab?
US-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst höher -- DAX verliert -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Novartis mit neuer Pharma-Leitung - Aktie leicht im Minus
Tesla bringt das kostenfreie Supercharging zurück - aber es gibt einen Haken

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI etwas höher -- DAX fester -- Wall Street leicht im Plus erwartet -- Nikkei schliesst freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fällt nach einem enttäuschend ausgefallenen US-Arbeitsmarktbericht etwas zurück, verbleibt jedoch im Plus. Der DAX erzielt am Freitag Gewinne. Die US-Börsen dürften etwas höher in den Handel starten. Der Nikkei folgte den guten US-Vorgaben.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB