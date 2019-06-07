Fabspeed Motorsport USA Introduces Product Sound Satisfaction Guarantee

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fabspeed, the exotic car performance experts for over 25 years today announced a significant and unique update to the company's warranty program. Called Sound Solutions™ customers can now be confident that the sports car sound improvements they get with Fabspeed brand exhaust upgrades will be to their complete satisfaction.

Fabspeed is one of the world's most respected manufacturers of exotic car performance products. The Fabspeed brand is known world-wide for producing a unique sound signature and impressive tone over the car's stock systems. But sound is very personal and subjective and is not guaranteed by other companies that sell modified exhaust systems.

Fabspeed announced today that it is changing that paradigm by offering the industry's first sound guarantee to complete the unwavering commitment they have to total customer satisfaction in all cases.

"It just makes sense for Fabspeed to be the leader once again by adding our Sound Solutions Warranty to new customers," said Founder Joe Fabiani. "We are so confident that we will thrill you with our products in every way, that should you have the smallest concern you know we are there to make you happy, no matter what."

In addition to introducing Sound Solutions, Fabspeed augmented the rest of their warranty to include the lifetime support on original and subsequent owners of their manufactured products.

About Fabspeed Motorsport USA

Fabspeed designs, tests and manufactures high quality precision-tuned performance parts, including complete exhaust systems for the world's most coveted exotic cars. At our factory in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania, we source raw materials and quality imported components and then hand-craft our manufactured brand products one by one. We offer a Lifetime Warranty on our brand products, sell factory direct to our customers and have a network of Value-Added Dealers that offer and install our products. To learn more, call us at +1 (215) 646-4945 or visit www.fabspeed.com .

