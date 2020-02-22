22.02.2020 14:05:00

Fabric Selection Inc. Exhibiting at LA Textile Show at the California Market Center, March 4-7

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fabric Selection, lnc. has announced that it is exhibiting once again at the 2020 edition of the LA Textile Show, which runs from Wednesday, March 4 to Friday, March 7. The show is being held again this year at the California Market Center in the heart of the Downtown Los Angeles Fashion District at 110 East 9th Street. Fashion Selection, an online wholesaler and retailer based in Commerce outside Downtown Los Angeles, says that it will be featuring its full line of exciting and versatile fabrics that manufacturers, designers, and others can use to create outstanding clothing that consumers love.

Open to the trade, the LA Textile Show bills itself as "the fashion industry's premier West Coast destination for textile, design & production resources from around the globe." In 2020, it will again play host to purveyors of fabric and design from throughout North America and worldwide. "The caliber of resources and fashion direction is presented with contemporary & lifestyle designers in mind," the show's promotional materials note. The show's Facebook page also lists a number of seminars "Featuring essential Trend, Manufacturing & Brand-Building Insights from Renowned Industry Experts."

Operating online and through its location in Commerce, California, Fabric Selection Inc. is a noted seller of quality fabrics at wholesale and retail. The firm notes that it has established itself as a leader in the field through its commitment to top quality and value combined with outstanding customer service. The firm boasts a large roster of classic and newer fabrics with prints that it owns the full copyright to so customers can use them without concern about unpleasant surprises in the future.

To learn more about Fabric Selection lnc. readers who may unable to make it to LA Textile 2020 are cordially invited to visit the firm's website at https://www.fabricselection.com. It can also be reached by telephone at (213) 516-7053.

 

SOURCE Fabric Selection, lnc.

