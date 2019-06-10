10.06.2019 15:45:00

Fabletics Debuts Collaboration With Dance Sensation Maddie Ziegler

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fabletics, the global active-lifestyle brand co-founded by Kate Hudson in 2013, is excited to announce a brand-new collaboration with Maddie Ziegler. A multi-talented dancer, author, model and actress, Maddie is a generational leader who truly lives the Fabletics' ethos. "Maddie embodies our values and creatively expresses herself everyday through movement and dance," said Hudson. "I've had the pleasure of working with her and have watched her grow into an amazing young artist and woman, so we are thrilled to welcome her to the Fabletics' family and kick off this fun collaboration with her."

Maddie Ziegler wearing the 'Energy' outfit from her limited edition Fabletics capsule collection

The Maddie Ziegler <3 Fabletics capsule marks Maddie's first-ever activewear collaboration. Inspired by her fun, youthful spirit and love for dance, Maddie's collection consists of effortlessly cool styles that are alive with color and deliver total confidence through universally flattering fits and fabrics. "I've been dancing for as long as I can remember, so having activewear that not only looks great but also moves with me is so important to feeling good, both on and off stage. Working with Kate and the Fabletics team on designing these pieces was a dream come true for me," said Maddie. "Being confident is the key to pursuing your passions, and that's what I hope to bring to young women everywhere through this collection."

The limited edition capsule combines fun and vibrant prints with unique design details to create a capsule that truly reflects Maddie's creativity and personal expression. Her passion for art and painting inspired rainbow details and a signature butterfly print on various pieces. The collection also holds true to Maddie's dance DNA with dance-inspired styles such as the Marissa Tie-Up Tank. The leggings in Maddie's capsule are available in eye-catching colors such as Raspberry, Persimmon, and Magenta, and come in a range of the brand's signature fabrics to support all levels of activity. Comprised of 7 outfits, Maddie's capsule includes an assortment of sports bras, tops, shorts and leggings, as well as a VIP-exclusive sneaker, with styles starting at $24.95.

The limited edition Maddie Ziegler <3 Fabletics capsule collection will be available starting June 7, 2019 on Fabletics.com and in the 27 Fabletics retail locations across the US including the Soho pop-up.

About Fabletics
Fabletics is a global active-lifestyle brand designed with every woman in mind. Co-founded by Kate Hudson in 2013, the brand combines fitness and fashion to make women feel confident at—and beyond—the gym, by offering premium quality activewear at an incredibly accessible price point. Fabletics brings new monthly collections—in sizing ranging from XXS-3X—to a loyal community of over 1.5 million members across ten countries. Through the brand's Flexible VIP Membership, members enjoy exclusive access to members-only collections, up to 50% off every purchase and exciting community perks. See (and shop) the full selection of activewear, accessories, shoes and more at Fabletics.com and 27 retail locations across the U.S. For a limited time, you can also experience the brand and its collections at the Fabletics pop-up shop in Soho, NYC.

For general information on Fabletics, please visit the TechStyle Fashion Group website.
Visit Fabletics Blog to experience the brand's editorial content site.

 

Kate Hudson and Maddie Ziegler behind-the-scenes at a design meeting for the Maddie Ziegler <3 Fabletics capsule collection

Fabletics Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fabletics-debuts-collaboration-with-dance-sensation-maddie-ziegler-300863989.html

SOURCE Fabletics

