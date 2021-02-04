SMI 10’849 0.7%  SPI 13’521 0.5%  Dow 30’724 0.1%  DAX 13’994 0.4%  Euro 1.0819 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’622 0.3%  Gold 1’812 -1.2%  Bitcoin 34’174 1.2%  Dollar 0.9023 0.4%  Öl 58.8 0.3% 
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
04.02.2021 12:18:00

Fabege: Year-end report 2020

NACKA, Sweden, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Despite the various challenges during the year, we have managed to deliver healthy net operating income, a strong surplus ratio and growth in the value of the portfolio, while maintaining a strong financial position.           

  • Rental income amounted to SEK 2,806m (2,856). The decrease compared with the previous year was mainly due to disposales of properties. In an identical portfolio, rental income rose slightly more than 5 per cent (14).            
  • Net operating income increased to SEK 2,112m (2,144). In an identical portfolio, net operating income rose by 6 per cent (16).           
  • The surplus ratio was 75 per cent (75).           
  • Profit from property management amounted to SEK 1,474m (1,532).           
  • Realised and unrealised changes in the value of properties amounted to SEK 2,764m (5,743).           
  • Net lettings in the fourth quarter totalled SEK -49m (55). Net lettings for the full year totalled SEK -45m (-37).           
  • Profit after tax for the year was SEK 3,167m (6,006), corresponding to earnings per share of SEK 9.65 (18.16).           
  • The Board proposes a dividend of SEK 3.60 per share (3.20) to be paid on two occasions in April and October respectively, each of SEK 1.80 per share. 

 

  • Our projects are progressing and we completed a couple of acquisitions. I am confident that our focus on Stockholm, and primarily office properties, is a recipe for success for the future as well. Fabege enjoys a strong financial position, which means we are able to cope well even in difficult times, and hopefully harness any opportunities that may arise. Several of our key performance indicators are stronger at the start of 2021 than they were in 2020," comments Stefan Dahlbo, Fabege's CEO.
                 

Presentation of the report

Today at 14.00 CET Stefan Dahlbo CEO, and Åsa Bergström, CFO, will present the report in Swedish. Follow the presentation via webcast or phone: Swe +46 8 566 427 07, UK: +44 33 330 092 70 or US: +1 83 324 984 04.

An English presentation will be held at 15.30 CET. Follow it via webcast or phone: Swe +46 8 566 427 03, UK: +44 33 330 092 74 or US: +1 83 352 683 83. 

For further information, please contact:

Stefan Dahlbo, President and CEO, +46 (0) 8 555 148 10, stefan.dahlbo@fabege.se
Åsa Bergström, Vice President and CFO, +46 (0) 8 555 148 29, asa.bergstrom@fabege.se

This information is of the type that Fabege AB is required to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was released, through the provision of the above-mentioned contact person, for publication on 4 February 2021, at 12:00 CET.

This information is also of the type that Fabege AB (publ) is required to disclose according to the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was released for publication on 4 February 2021 at 12:00 CET.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/fabege/r/year-end-report-2020,c3279544

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1568/3279544/1367959.pdf

The full report (PDF)

https://mb.cision.com/Public/1568/3279544/922552ca57fb9cd5.pdf

Press release (PDF)

 

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Nachrichten zu Fabege AB Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Fabege AB Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 68.90
2.74 %
Novartis 81.93
2.08 %
Roche Hldg G 314.35
1.62 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’097.50
1.29 %
Lonza Grp 575.20
1.05 %
Zurich Insur Gr 373.60
0.08 %
Nestle 101.96
-0.23 %
UBS Group 13.30
-0.56 %
LafargeHolcim 49.57
-0.70 %
ABB 26.67
-2.88 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

10:20
Vontobel derimail: 30%p.a. mit NIO, Tesla, XPeng
09:50
Schweizer Berichtssaison nimmt Fahrt auf
08:30
Weekly-Hits: Volatilitätsstrategien- Geländegängige Ansätze / Plug Power – Aktie mit Wasserstoffantrieb
02.02.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 95% Capital Protection Zertifikat mit Participation to JB FI EM Corporate Fund
02.02.21
Rezession trotz steigender Konsumnachfrage? | BX Swiss TV
29.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Spotify
mehr

Inside Fonds

03.02.21
Globaler Marktausblick für das erste Quartal 2021: Einschätzungen zur Wirtschaft und Vermögensaufteilung
29.01.21
Schroders: Warum ist Wasserstoff derzeit im Gespräch?
20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
mehr
Rezession trotz steigender Konsumnachfrage? | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Fabege AB Registered Shs 129.65 -0.92% Fabege AB Registered Shs

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Deutsche Bank-Umfrage: Investoren befürchten riesige Blasen bei Bitcoin und Tesla
Roche-Aktie unter Druck: Roche bleibt nach Corona-Jahr 2020 vorsichtig beim Ausblick
Ethereum steigt auf Rekordhoch
Swissquote-CEO: Auch wir mussten bei GameStop Massnahmen treffen - Swissqoute-Aktie leichter
UBS schliesst Aktienrückkaufprogramm 2018-2021 ab - UBS-Aktie fest
Nach FAANG kommt FANGMAN: Was steckt hinter dem neuen Akronym?
Wall Street schliesst mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen -- SMI schliesst etwas tiefer -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
GameStop-Hype ebbt ab - Börsianer blicken auf Regulierer - Aktie fester
Grossbank Santander mit Milliardenverlust - Santander-Aktie legt dennoch zu
Rieter-Aktien nach Kaufempfehlung markant im Plus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI etwas fester -- DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in der Verlustzone
Der heimische Markt steigt leicht ins Plus, während der deutsche Leitindex sich auf grünem Terrain bewegt. Die asiatischen Indizes fielen am Donnerstag ins Minus. In den USA konnten sich Anleger zur Wochenmitte nicht so recht entscheiden.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit