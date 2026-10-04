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Boeing Aktie 913253 / US0970231058

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04.10.2026 16:53:42

FAA Reportedly Finds Boeing 737 Max Software Issue Poses No Safety Risk

Boeing
158.48 CHF 1.79%
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(RTTNews) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration or FAA has reportedly concluded that a recently identified software issue affecting certain Boeing 737 Max aircraft does not present a flight safety concern, a development that could help clear the way for certification of the 737 Max 10, according to media reports.

Reports said the finding removes a potential hurdle for Boeing as the aircraft maker seeks approval for the largest member of its 737 Max family while working to boost deliveries following years of manufacturing and safety-related challenges.

Boeing disclosed the software issue last month, with reports indicating that it could affect certain landing procedures. The FAA subsequently reviewed whether the matter represented a safety-of-flight concern.

According to reports, FAA safety experts determined that pilots would retain full control of the aircraft and receive clear indications if the issue occurred, leading regulators to conclude it was not a safety risk.

Reports said Boeing indicated the issue could arise after a missed approach when pilots modify a preprogrammed flight path, requiring additional steps before some automated functions can be used during a subsequent approach.

The FAA is expected to issue guidance to airlines on recognizing and responding to the issue, reports said. The review reportedly involved specialists in areas including airframes, flight controls, propulsion and flight testing.

According to reports, the agency said it could consider further action if new information emerges.

While U.S. airlines were reported to be unaffected because they can revert to earlier software versions, the issue had raised questions about the timing of certification for the 737 Max 10. Boeing and several airline customers had expected approval this fall, reports said.

The 737 Max 10 is the final variant in the Max family awaiting certification, while the smaller Max 7 received regulatory approval earlier this year, according to reports.

Shares of Boeing rose 0.67% to close at $193.56 on October 2, reflecting a gain of $1.28 in trading on the NYSE.

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