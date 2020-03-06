06.03.2020 17:15:00

Fa Xian Xian Ji: Great Opportunities to Arise From Global Uncertainty

BEIJING, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As global investors mull over from the aftereffects of the coronavirus outbreak, leading Chinese investment firm Fa Xian Xian Ji (Beijing) Investments has wasted little time in ensuring that it will emerge triumphant from the recent market slump.

As Warren Buffett once famously proclaimed, "Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful." At this moment, this statement appears to be timely advice, in light of recent events that have happened.

Contrary to popular views, prices tend to be overinflated during good times and one risks overpaying for investments, which leads to anemic returns. When the market is fearful, it represents an opportune moment to uncover greater value and in turn, leads to greater investment returns.

While global markets have quickly rebounded in general, it is still relatively lull in comparison to the peaks witnessed towards the tail end of 2019, a fact not lost on Fa Xian Xian Ji's chief investment officer, Harvey Lee. He stated, "Black swan events such as the coronavirus epidemic tend to have a pulsating effect on the economy. It gives us the opportunity and impetus to capitalize on a difficult situation. We expect to exceed last year's performance by mid-2020, comfortably."

According to Fa Xian Xian Ji, the recent decline in A-Shares prices was induced by turbulence originating from global markets. It is viewed by Fa Xian Xian Ji as a short-term adjustment period which will have no influence on the medium to long term Chinese bull market outlook for the rest of 2020. Net profits of Chinese listed companies are expected to pick up after the second quarter and the market is expected to grow by 10-12% by the end of 2020.

The company has recently announced significant investments in its investment technology and upgrading its proprietary trading system, as it looks to consolidate their position in the Chinese market.

Nachrichten

