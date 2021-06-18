F1 Security, Inc. participates in RSA conference 2021 for 3 consecutive years, expansion of market penetration in Thailand

SEOUL, South Korea, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- F1Security, a specialized information security service company designated by the Ministry of Science and ICT of South Korea, had participated in RSA conference 2021, a global information security specialized conference, attended by about 45,000 people every year for three consecutive years. F1Security first introduced UWSS to the global market through the RSA conference last year. UWSS is a Unified web security service developed and provided by F1Security.

F1Security is a company that has been conducting the Korean government's public web security service for the past 5 years. Services operated and managed by F1Security include a project that analyzes 4 million websites a day to monitor the distribution of malicious codes, and a project that checks 5,000 website vulnerabilities a year and distributes software-installed web security products.

More than 90% of major hacking incidents known around the world were due to the weak security of websites. As such, web security is an important area in cyber security. However, many known web security products are too expensive and require expertise to use, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises.

So that, F1Security has continuously advanced its technology to provide the most important web security with essential web security functions and reasonable price systems. UWSS is a monthly subscription service using software and cloud. UWSS provides the following four services required for web security.

(1) Web application firewall that detects and blocks web hacking attacks

(2) Anti-webshell that detects and processes hacker-installed web shells

(3) Web malware scanner that detects whether malicious code is spreading through a website

(4) Website forgery detection that detects unintentional changes to website content

UWSS does not require dedicated hardware. Therefore, it is the best service for introducing security equipment to websites for a limited time such as public clouds and events where it is difficult to install hardware. UWSS has launched services not only in South Korea, but also in Thailand, Japan, Indonesia, and Vietnam. Thailand is an important base for UWSS to expand its Southeast Asian market. F1Security is preparing various marketing activities to discover partners and end users in Thailand.

