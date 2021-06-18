F1 Security, Inc. participates in RSA conference 2021 for 3 consecutive years, expands its global market penetration

SEOUL, South Korea, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- F1Security, a specialized information security service company designated by the Ministry of Science and ICT of South Korea, announced that it had participated in RSA conference 2021, a global information security specialized conference, attended by about 45,000 people every year for three consecutive years. At this year's RSA event, F1 Security received partnership proposals from many countries, including Indonesia.

F1Security is a company that has been conducting the Korean government's public web security service for the past 5 years. Services operated and managed by F1Security include a project that analyzes 4 million websites a day to monitor the distribution of malicious codes, and a project that checks 5,000 website vulnerabilities a year and distributes software-installed web security products.

More than 90% of the major hacking incidents known around the world are due to website security vulnerabilities. It is easy to think that websites can be protected by a web application firewall (WAF), but that is not the case. UWSS is a Unified web security service developed and provided by F1Security. UWSS provides the following four services required for website security.

(1) Web application firewall that detects and blocks web hacking attacks

(2) Anti-webShell that detects and processes hacker-installed web shells

(3) Web malware scanner that detects whether malicious code is spreading through a website

(4) Website forgery detection that detects unintentional changes to website content

UWSS is a monthly subscription software service that does not require dedicated hardware. Therefore, it is the best service for introducing security equipment to websites for a limited time such as public clouds and events where it is difficult to install hardware. Also, unlike other companies' services, which vary depending on the amount of communication and the number of accesses, the price is "fixed monthly".

UWSS has launched services not only in South Korea, but also in Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, and Japan. We would like to thank our partners in Indonesia(SDT, iFREE, EXA, etc) and customers and look forward to seeing more partners and customers using UWSS.

