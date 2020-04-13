+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
13.04.2020 22:45:00

F.N.B. Corporation Schedules First Quarter 2020 Earnings Report and Conference Call

PITTSBURGH, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) announced today that it plans to issue financial results for the first quarter of 2020 before the market open on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chief Financial Officer, Vincent J. Calabrese, Jr., and Chief Credit Officer, Gary L. Guerrieri, plan to host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results the same day at 8:15 AM ET.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call at: http://dpregister.com/10142382. Callers who pre-register will be provided a conference passcode and unique PIN to bypass the live operator and gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. 

Dial-in Access: The conference call may be accessed by dialing 844-802-2440 (for domestic callers) or 412-317-5133 (for international callers). Participants should ask to be joined into the F.N.B. Corporation call.

Webcast Access: The audio-only call and related presentation materials may be accessed via webcast through the "Investor Relations and Shareholder Services" section of the Corporation's website at www.fnbcorporation.com. Access to the live webcast will begin approximately 30 minutes prior to the start of the call. 

Presentation Materials: Presentation slides and the earnings release will also be available on the Corporation's website at www.fnbcorporation.com, by accessing the "About Us" tab and clicking on "Investor Relations & Shareholder Services." 

A replay of the call will be available shortly after the completion of the call until midnight ET on Thursday, April 30, 2020. The replay can be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 (for domestic callers) or 412-317-0088 (for international callers); the conference replay access code is 10142382. Following the call, a link to the webcast and the related presentation materials will be posted to the "Shareholder and Investor Relations" section of F.N.B. Corporation's website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

About F.N.B. Corporation
F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; and Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina. The Company has total assets of nearly $35 billion and approximately 370 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fnb-corporation-schedules-first-quarter-2020-earnings-report-and-conference-call-301039618.html

SOURCE F.N.B. Corporation

SMI und DAX gehen fester ins Osterwochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der DAX konnten sich mit Aufschlägen ins verlängerte Wochenende verabschieden.

