04.09.2020 01:17:00

ezyVet and Openpay enter strategic partnership to extend payment plans to fur babies

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks to a new partnership between 'Buy Now Pay Later' (BNPL) payment provider Openpay (ASX: OPY), and veterinary software provider ezyVet, pet owners can now spread the cost of their vet bill interest-free over time, with the vet practice getting paid in full immediately. Vet practices can generate more business and no longer need to juggle the patient's needs, the pet owner's pocketbook, or their conscience.

ezyVet is a well-established and innovative cloud-based practice management software used by vet practices globally, with considerable market penetration throughout Asia-Pacific. Openpay was established in Australia in 2013 as a payment technology company.

Openpay Head of Health, Nick Grant notes, "We've seen the Vet industry adapt quickly to recent COVID challenges, and we know removing the financial barrier to treatment supports both Vets, and most importantly their patients. ezyVet is a leader in the veterinary software industry and we are proud to announce this partnership."

The integration between ezyVet and Openpay enables pet owners to sign up and be approved for credit within 90 seconds. A new plan is processed in the practice via the customers Openpay app or web portal. Openpay guarantees payment to the practice the next business day, and the pet owner pays off the remaining installments to Openpay over the selected payment term.

According to ezyVet CFO Pete Brown, "when it comes to healthcare and economics, timing is everything. If your dog gets sick you need money fast. This partnership supports our company philosophy. Let the Vets do their job and leave the admin to ezyVet".

Abby Cotton, Practice Manager at Greenhills Veterinary Hospitals has successfully piloted the integration. "We have been able to treat more patients in the clinic as we have provided a fast and more streamlined financial support service for our clients. The integration allows us to provide a payment plan for our clients that supports both them and our clinic, without having to carry the burden of debt collecting."

Learn about Openpay at openpay.com.au 
Learn about ezyVet at ezyVet.com
Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dg3tjZtnUpk

 

SOURCE ezyVet

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

The Swatch Grp 199.30
1.58 %
CS Group 10.08
0.75 %
Adecco Group 47.85
0.31 %
CieFinRichemont 61.96
0.03 %
Swiss Re 74.50
-0.16 %
LafargeHolcim 42.36
-2.49 %
Geberit 512.80
-2.92 %
Lonza Grp 549.20
-3.38 %
Alcon 50.88
-3.64 %
Sika 211.70
-3.82 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

03.09.20
CME SPAN 2 – Framework, Components, and Methodology
03.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 5.10% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf S&P 500 Index
03.09.20
Aufwind beim SMI | BX Swiss TV
03.09.20
Vontobel: derimail - 19.00%(CHF) / 20.25%(USD) auf Apple, Tesla mit 50% Barriere
03.09.20
SMI erhöht die Schlagzahl
03.09.20
Weekly-Hits: Deutschland – Dynamische Entwicklungen / Cloud Computing – Zusatzschub für Megatrend / Rohstoffmonitor – August 2020
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.09.20
Schroders: Wie Private-Equity-Co-Investments die Anlagerenditen nach einer Krise beschleunigen können
31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
28.08.20
Schroders: Anleger erwarten in den nächsten Jahren noch höhere Renditen von den Aktienmärkten - trotz des Corona-Schocks
mehr
Aufwind beim SMI | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wall Street beendet den Handel tief im Minus -- SMI und DAX letztendlich in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Warum eine Warnung Warren Buffetts aus dem Jahre 2000 heute ebenso relevant ist
Tesla-Aktie aktuell: Tesla gewinnt kräftig
Wall Street beendet Handel höher -- SMI und DAX letztlich mit kräftigen Zuschlägen -- Nikkei schlussendlich im Plus -- Chinas Börsen schliessen tiefer
Wie die US-Präsidentschaftswahl ausgehen und welche Folgen das Ergebnis haben könnte
Wieso der Euro zum US-Dollar und zum Franken unter Druck gerät
Roche-Aktie fester: Roche will Corona-Schnelltest noch im September herausbringen
Darum steigt der Euro zum US-Dollar und Franken
Schweizer Penny-Stocks: Hohe Chancen oder unkalkulierbare Risiken?
Generation Z: So nutzen die jungen Schweizer Social Media

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street beendet den Handel tief im Minus -- SMI und DAX letztendlich in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit gemischten Vorzeichen
An der Wall Street wurden am Donnerstag kräftige Verluste verbucht. Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt kam es nach klaren Kursgewinnen doch noch zu Abgaben. An den Börsen in Fernost herrschte am Donnerstag keine Einigkeit.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB